Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson is set for a month on the sideline after being injured in the Warriors' season-opening loss to St George Illawarra on Saturday.

Scans and further assessment today have revealed the 31-year-old halfback has a minor pectoral strain which is expected to keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

In his first match for the club in more than three and a half years, Johnson had a hand in each of the Warriors' three tries in their 16-28 defeat by the Dragons, but also acts of head-scratching inconsistency, notably an ill-advised crossfield kick in his own half that led to a backbreaking Dragons try.

"Shaun had some positives," coach Nathan Brown said after the match. "Plenty of blokes had some positive points and some negative points.

"We probably had some blokes who were below where they'd like to be, which is hard at this level.

"But Shaun had some positive stuff and it's always easier for your half, when you're making the opposition work a bit harder as well."

Johnson joins experienced winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and rookie centre Viliami Vailea on the club's injury list.

Watene-Zelezniak broke his left thumb in the opening minutes of Saturday's encounter but still played the full 80 minutes, a courageous performance highlighted by him scoring his fifth try in his 10th match for the club.

The 26-year-old will have surgery and is likely to be out of contention for six to eight weeks.

On his Instagram account, Watene-Zelezniak said: "Ah, the ups and downs of rugby league. I'll be grinding to get back soon! Lessgooo."

Vailea (19), playing his third NRL match, needed treatment after a knock to his left knee midway midway through the first half. He played out the full 80 minutes but he has suffered a MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury which is expected to keep him out of action for three to four weeks.