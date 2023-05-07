Warriors head coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

A Warriors fan has created a Givealittle page to help coach Andrew Webster with any potential fines from the NRL for comments on the competition’s referees.

Webster made a joke in the press conference following the side’s latest defeat to the Penrith Panthers on Saturday that he needs to be careful when commenting on the performance of the officials after each game.

“I get asked this every week, I’m going to take a hat around and get you guys to pay for my fine — if you all want to chip in I’ll give you whatever you want,” Webster said.

A Givealittle page titled ‘Cover the cost of Webby’s NRL fine’ has been created with the goal of raising $10,000. It has attracted $176 to date.

In particular, Webster wasn’t happy with Demitric Sifakula being sent to the sin bin for a shove on Nathan Cleary while the Panthers went unpunished for hits that left Dallin Watene-Zelezniak needing a head injury assessment.

“The Demitric one, I feel like his hand is open, like he’s pushing him in the face,” Webster said. “You see Nathan’s face move, but it’s like going to push him and then the next thing he’s in the bin.

“Dallin has got a swollen face and a sore nose. No one has done that on purpose, yet he goes to the HIA and nothing happens. Things like that, I’m not understanding at the moment.”

Coaches have been fined over the past few years for their complaints about NRL refereeing, with Trent Robinson and Ivan Cleary both fined $20,000 in August 2021, and Des Hasler fined $25,000 last May.

It comes after Jason Paris, chief executive of One NZ, described decisions against the club as “cheating of the highest order” on social media during the side’s 18-6 loss to the Panthers.

The NRL is aware of the comments by Paris and will be reviewing them closely, and league chief executive Andrew Abdo said “questioning their integrity is completely unacceptable”.

“We will do everything possible to protect our match officials and the game.

“We are currently exploring all our options and will take whatever steps we believe are necessary to defend them.”

The Warriors only conceded two penalties more than the Panthers in the loss, but gave away four ruck infringements to one and had two players sin-binned in the second half of the contest.

In his assessment of the officiating, Paris wrote: “Are you kidding me? How biased are the @NRL bunker and referees against the @NZWarriors? Have they got money on them to lose? It’s like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12.”

In response to a fan who expressed similar sentiments, he added: “It’s absolutely outrageous and so incredibly frustrating. Imagine how the team feel - three games in 11 days and then this rubbish. Cheating of the highest order.”