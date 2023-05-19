Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be back in a new Warriors jersey next season. Photo / Getty

Warriors fans will be stumping up for another collection of jerseys ahead of the 2024 season, with the team moving on from current supplier Puma.

It will be the NRL club’s third apparel partner in the space of four seasons.

The Warriors, more than any other New Zealand team, are well known for their varied range of uniforms, with several different options each season.

The retro designs and indigenous strips have proved popular, while the yellow and black chequered ‘bush shirt’ achieved cult status in 2020. The special greenstone heritage jersey from 2012 remains one of their biggest sellers.

The club signed a deal with Puma at the end of the 2021 campaign, after more than 13 seasons with Canterbury. At the time it was lauded.

“We are proud to be returning to the family,” said a Puma spokesperson when the contract was announced. “Our passions and values unite us and we look forward to celebrating many great moments together.”

Warriors chief executive Cameron George praised Puma’s “passion for excellence and innovation”.

But the agreement has ended after two seasons, as the Warriors have linked up with Dynasty Sport.

The New Zealand-based company already has deals with the Manly Sea Eagles, North Queensland Cowboys and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL as well as three Super Rugby franchises. They also supply five NPC teams as well as Manu Samoa and Mate Ma’a Tonga

“They are a local manufacturer, New Zealand-based,” George told the Herald. “They do a good job and we feel that having someone closer to home and all that sort of thing is a really good fit.”

George didn’t want to discuss the reasons for the change but said logistical issues played a part, with Puma’s regional head office based across the Tasman.

“Everyone has been through challenging times in Covid and the ability to drive down the street and sit down with the whole organisation is a great connection to have,” said George.

Dynasty will be the Warriors’ sixth jersey manufacturer across their history.

The Warriors’ inaugural kit supplier in 1995 was Canterbury. They also had Lenco and Nike in the 1990s, before signing with Puma in 2000.

That deal spanned eight seasons, including the 2002 grand final and appearances in the preliminary final in 2003 and 2008.

Canterbury came back on board in 2009 and lasted 13 seasons, highlighted by the trip to the 2011 grand final, until the switch back to Puma ahead of the 2022 campaign.