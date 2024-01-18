Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Warriors coach Andrew Webster reveals Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will have roving role in 2024 NRL season

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Warriors coach Andrew Webster was joined by players Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Chanel Harris-Tavita. Video / Ben Dickens / NZ Herald

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will have a unique roving role at the Warriors this year, used in a way that could be a first for the Auckland club.

While the 30-year-old is likely to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport