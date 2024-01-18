Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will have a unique roving role at the Warriors this year, used in a way that could be a first for the Auckland club.

While the 30-year-old is likely to be listed as a centre, he will have a licence to roam on attack, able to inject himself where he sees fit. The hybrid function aims to get the best out of Tuivasa-Sheck’s talents, while also adding variety and punch to the Warriors’ offensive options.

Coach Andrew Webster revealed his plan in an interview with the Herald just before Christmas.

“If you look at what Roger is very good at, it’s pretty clear,” said Webster. “He’s good at making people miss when he has the ball. He’s got a high work rate, he’s super agile, he’s unbelievably fit - I don’t want him just parked out in the centres, waiting for the ball. I want him to go and get it and once he gets it ... if he wants to stay in there and seize it again, he can stay there.”

Webster hopes for a best-of-both-worlds scenario, as Tuivasa-Sheck could add spark to the Warriors’ edge while also creating impetus around the ruck.

“I’m not having a quality player like Roger sitting out there doing nothing,” said Webster. “He is always looking for work and trust me, front rowers don’t want to tackle Roger.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck goes through his paces during a Warriors squad training. Photo / Jason Oxenham

There will be some adjustment required, as fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad had a remarkable 2023 campaign, especially with his charges through the middle and ability to create space for his outsides, particularly on the right flank, but the Warriors’ overall attack should be enhanced.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s role might look similar to how Joseph Manu has been employed at the Roosters over the past few seasons. The Kiwi international defends at right centre for the Sydney club but pops up everywhere on attack, especially in the opposition 20.

Webster didn’t specify if Tuivasa-Sheck would be used at right or left centre, saying all centre contenders will train on both sides throughout the pre-season.

Across his 195-game NRL career, Tuivasa-Sheck has never played centre – with 135 matches at fullback, 59 on the wing and one at five-eighth – but Webster is confident the adjustment won’t be too problematic.

“It’s mainly the defensive movements and learning our patterns there but he will be fine,” said Webster. “He has sat in the front line in rugby union [at second five and centre] and learnt that and he debuted for the Roosters on the wing. It was a long time ago [2012 and 2013] but it’s not like he hasn’t done it and can’t do it.

“I don’t think he will have much to learn on the attack side; if you give Rog the ball I won’t need to draw a script for him, he knows what he is going to do.”

The return of the 30-year-old to his hometown club – after two years away to chase his All Black ambitions – has captured the imagination of the league public and should bring significant commercial and off-field benefits.

But Tuivasa-Sheck was pursued by the Warriors for two overriding reasons – because of what he can add to the match-day mix, as well as the standards he sets in training.

Tuivasa-Sheck's experience at second five and centre in rugby union is a useful foundation for his upcoming Warriors role, coach Andrew Webster says. Photo / Photosport

“I wanted Roger to come to us because I thought he would fit in to the way this team needs to play,” explained Webster. “I want Roger to be himself because what he is already good at will work so well here.”

Webster reiterated that it is not his intention to use Tuivasa-Sheck at fullback, despite his previous deeds there, including his spectacular 2018 season, where he was honoured with the Dally M Medal. Nicoll-Klokstad will be the first-choice option, with Taine Tuauapiki as the back-up.

“Charnze is our fullback,” said Webster. “I don’t know how many reps Roger will get at fullback [in pre-season], if any. I’ve already got two fullbacks.”

Webster agreed that the possibility of Tuivasa-Sheck as custodian can’t be fully discounted – if there are injuries or suspensions - but it is only a fall-back option.

“You never know, at some stage in 2024 Roger may play fullback – and the media or the fans will say ‘you said he wasn’t going to play there’,” said Webster. “What I can say is that he is not going to play in front of Charnze, that is for sure.”

With a month until the first NRL trial against the Wests Tigers in Christchurch, the full squad is back in training, with Nicoll-Klokstad (Kiwis) and Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga) the last to return due to their international commitments.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.