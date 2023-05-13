Shaun Johnson in action. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster appears confident Shaun Johnson will stay at the club beyond this season, despite interest from other NRL teams in the off-contract halfback.

The 32-year-old is having his best campaign in years, with an all-round depth to his game that is turning heads across the sport.

Johnson was again impressive in Friday’s 24-12 victory over Canterbury-Bankstown, one of the best on field for the Warriors.

He had two try assists – showing great vision to set up Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s spectacular first half effort – and kicked superbly, reeling off 770 metres, while contributing 20 tackles.

After 11 rounds he is among the top Dally M contenders and his renaissance has been a significant element in the Warriors’ 6-5 start to 2023.

“He has been a huge part of it,” said Webster. “I don’t think teams win six games without the halfback playing well. Shaun’s leadership as well has changed. He leads with his voice and he leads with his actions. That’s powerful when a player can do that and he’s certainly doing that.”

His personal turnaround has been noted. It’s understood the Tigers have tabled a two-year deal and there will likely be others – despite his advanced age – as playmakers of his ilk are a rare commodity.

It’s a tricky situation, as the Warriors have limited space in their salary cap for 2024 and might struggle to match the offers from elsewhere. But Webster sees the interest as a positive.

“People want him because they’ve seen how well he’s playing and they think he’s going to contribute and make an impact for their team,” said Webster. “He should be proud of that. We’re proud of that. The thing for us around that is we’re not at that stage where we’re concerned about it.

“What I’m concerned about is that Shaun and I keep having really good communication with each other. And if we continue to do that, then everything’s going to be fine.

“Shaun and I have a good relationship. So we know where [next year] is at and how that looks. So we’ll work that out at the right time.”

Johnson’s future is expected to be decided by next month.

Like many in the squad, he is settled and happy back in New Zealand. That factor plays in the Warriors’ factor – as does their form – as it would surely be hard to leave when the club is on an upward trajectory.

That was shown again on Friday night. It was far from their most polished performance but they always looked in control.

There was a slight fade in the second half but that was understandable, given the mental and physical fatigue of their recent schedule.

“We stuck at it,” said Webster. “There was some moments where we weren’t that smart in the second half, where we made it hard for ourselves again, but we knew they are a proud club and they were going to come back.”

For one of the few times this season Webster showed real emotion in the coaching box, punching the air in delight after their third and fourth tries.

“It’s a big moment in our year, going into a bye,” said Webster.

The Bulldogs match was their fourth in 18 days – encompassing trips to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane – while they have only played at Mt Smart three times across 11 games.

The squad have a few days off this week before refocusing on the Broncos clash in Napier (May 27).

Young half Ronald Volkman, who scored a crucial solo try to seal the result, may be in doubt, after suffering a compound fracture to his finger in the first half, showing remarkable resilience to play on without a painkilling injection. He is due to have surgery next weekend.

Hooker Wayde Egan was the only other injury concern from Friday (calf) though the extent is yet to be ascertained, while Luke Metcalf and Mitch Barnett could be back in the frame for the Brisbane match.