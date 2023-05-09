Warriors coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has distanced himself and the squad from the officiating furore that has blown up this week, determined that the team are not going to be cast in the role of “victims”.

Webster also strongly defended the integrity of NRL referees, saying that while every coach gets frustrated at times, he doesn’t believe there is any bias - conscious or unconscious - towards certain teams in the competition.

However, Webster confirmed he will be talking to the NRL this week about an “accumulation” of incidents from recent games to seek clarification.

Webster’s remarks follow controversial comments by the CEO of major Warriors sponsor One NZ, Jason Paris, who cast aspersions on the neutrality of NRL officials in a series of tweets after Saturday’s loss to the Panthers, including a comment - since retracted - that there was “cheating of the highest order”.

Webster admitted he was bemused at times with some calls, but rubbished suggestions there was prejudice against the Auckland club.

”I can’t be clearer here when I say this and I want to go on record - there is not one part of us that thinks that the referees are going out there to purposely hurt the Warriors’ opportunity to win a game of football,” said Webster. “I want to be strong. I feel like their integrity should be intact and they’re doing a great job. There’s times where I get frustrated, like any coach, but I want to be clear that that’s not our stance and that’s not how we feel. If anything we’re looking within ourselves.”

Webster also batted away the idea that there is an unconscious bias towards the bigger clubs and players.

”I don’t buy into that,” said Webster. “I feel like the better you play the luckier you get. So we’ve got to take opportunities better at certain times and we’ll make our own luck.

”We’ve had moments where games have been in our hands and we’ve got to take those moments. If we do that, we’ll win games and we’ll take it out of the referees’ hands.”

Warriors players speak to the referee during their loss to the Panthers. Photo / Photosport

But the coach revealed he has already talked to the NRL on “three or four occasions” this season to discuss decisions and clarify rule interpretations and there would be another meeting this week.

”We’re going have a chat with the NRL about some accumulations of things we’ve seen,” said Webster. “It’s a process in the NRL that coaches get to talk to them, get to send in clips that they’ve seen and ask questions. I’ve been doing that privately throughout the year and we’re going to do that process again.”

Webster said the outcome of that meeting - and the incidents discussed - would remain private and stressed it was a normal part of the job.

Webster was diplomatic when asked about Paris’ inflammatory comments, saying he understands the passion of fans and sponsors and can’t control what they say. Asked if it was bad timing - given he has been trying to build a no-excuses mentality at the club - Webster said that would only be the case if the players believed the sentiments expressed, which they didn’t, or started feeling sorry for themselves.

“We’re not going to be victims,” said Webster. “We’re going to look at ourselves.”

He said the topic had barely been broached among the squad this week, a point backed up by captain Tohu Harris and senior player Wayde Egan.

Webster’s primary focus is on the Bulldogs clash on Friday (8pm) as the Warriors try to arrest a three-game losing run. He confirmed that Dylan Walker would be reverting to his interchange role, after four games filling in at five-eighth.

”He plays his best football in the middle,” explained Webster.

Ronald Volkman will partner Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Fellow playmaker Luke Metcalf is set to return via the NSW Cup this week, but Ed Kosi is out for at least four weeks, after the knee injury suffered against the Panthers.