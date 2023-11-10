Warriors CEO Cameron George at the announcement of the Warriors partnership with Venues Ōtautahi. Photo / George Heard

Warriors CEO Cameron George at the announcement of the Warriors partnership with Venues Ōtautahi. Photo / George Heard

A three-year deal announced today will see the Warriors taking an NRL home game to Christchurch for each of the next three seasons.

On the back of their history-making 2023 campaign, the Warriors will play NRL home games in the country’s second biggest city for the first time in their 30-season history.

The Warriors have also confirmed they will again play a Preseason Challenge match in Christchurch in February having also done so this year when they faced Melbourne there.

Under the partnership, the 2024 and 2025 fixtures will be played at Apollo Projects Stadium before taking the 2026 game to Christchurch’s new international arena Te Kaha Stadium, which is currently under construction.

“This is such an exciting step forward for us as a club,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“We’ve been eager to bring NRL games to the region for some time and the building of Te Kaha Stadium has helped to make that a reality.

“We’re so grateful to Venues Ōtautahi and Christchurch NZ for enabling this to happen and look forward to playing in front of full houses in Christchurch from next year.”

Details of the opponent and date for the first match next season will be revealed along with the full 2024 draw early next week.

“We’re thrilled to join the Warriors in this venture. They’ve been the best sporting story of the year with everyone getting on board for the ride,” said Venues Ōtautahi CEO Caroline Harvie-Teare.

“Having them in Christchurch twice in 2024 is going to be a huge attraction not just for the city but also for the whole of the South Island.”

It was confirmed today that the One New Zealand Warriors’ trial match next year will be against the Benji Marshall-coached Wests Tigers at Apollo Projects Stadium on Sunday, February 18.

The Warriors have played eight NRL matches in Christchurch before, all away fixtures brought to the city by the Sydney Tigers in 1996, the Wests Tigers in 2004, 2005 and 2006, the Sydney Roosters in 2010, Penrith in 2016 and Manly Warringah in 2018 and 2019.

They also played a Super League World Club Championship match against Warrington at Lancaster Park in 1997.