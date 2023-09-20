Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Wallabies’ downfall at Rugby World Cup 2023 goes back to ditching Dave Rennie - Liam Napier

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
Ten-thousand fans flocked to Stade Chaban-Delmas to catch a glimpse of the All Blacks as the team sets up camp in Bordeaux for their Rugby World Cup bye week. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

By Liam Napier

Dave Rennie must be chowing down the popcorn as he watches the Wallabies’ shambolic World Cup show unfold from afar.

Rennie was shafted as Wallabies coach. That much is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport