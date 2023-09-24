Rugby, friendship and beer were all celebrated at the Lyon Fan Zone ahead of the Wales v Australia game on Monday morning. Video / NZ Herald

The Wallabies were all but knocked out of the Rugby World Cup this morning following a 40-6 defeat to Wales - which looks set to be the first time they’ll fail to make the quarter-final stage at a tournament.

Eddie Jones’ side were completely outclassed to be handed the biggest loss at a World Cup. Their second defeat of the tournament, following a shock loss to Fiji, leaves them on one win from three games. They’d need Fiji to lose to Georgia and Portugal to have any chance of making the next round, which seems unlikely.

Just eight years ago they were World Cup finalists and they will host the next tournament in 2027 but they have struggled since Jones took over from Dave Rennie last year.

Here’s how the world media reacted to today’s loss:

Woeful Wallabies seal their fate with shocking defeat

Sydney Morning Herald: The Wallabies’ World Cup dream has turned into a nightmare with an embarrassing 40-6 loss to Wales, their first pool-stage exit in history.

Wallabies torn to shreds

News.com.au: Doomsday has arrived for Australian rugby with the Wallabies suffering one of their biggest ever humiliations, crashing out of the World Cup.

World Cup dream all but over after woeful Wallabies’ humiliating 48-year low

Fox Sports: Australia’s World Cup campaign is all but over after the Wallabies suffered a humiliating 40-6 defeat to Wales. The Wallabies created opportunities in the first half but were utterly outclassed throughout the second stanza. They were dominated in the scrum and lineout after halftime, with discipline at the breakdown once again a cause for concern.

Wales hammer Australia to seal quarter-final spot

BBC: Wales became the first team to reach the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals as they celebrated a record win over Australia in Lyon.

Sonny Bill Williams weighs in

The former All Black and World Cup commentator had a crack at Eddie Jones on Stan Sport.

“That second half team, they looked like a team that just lost belief. They didn’t believe in themselves and that starts with the head in the sheds. They came out here and didn’t perform at all. It was really really disappointing. I feel for these boys. I feel for the fans. I want to keep it real. They were up against it from the start...questions need to be asked from selections to the mind games that Eddie’s been playing with these young men,” the two-time World Cup winner said.

Rugby World Cup 2023 results so far

”There’s a guy back home in the studio who should be here right now,” he said eluding to Michael Hooper.

“Proof’s in the pudding. 40-6 was really embarrassing. I feel for these kids, they’re going to carry this on for the rest of their careers. They’ll feel this until they come back here again and rectify it. If I’m a player I’m not following a guy that’s sitting meeting with another national team, potentially looking for another job days before you’re hoping on a plane to come to this World Cup.”

Hooper defends Jones

Former skipper Michael Hooper, who missed out on selection for the tournament, defended the man who didn’t pick him.

“I think a lot is going to come on Eddie. Right. And maybe there’s been fairness to that. But I’ve been in the environment, I’ve been in the camp. No one’s up in more hours in the day than Eddie, that guy’s going to bed at 11 at night thinking about how to make all Wallabies team better,” Hooper said on Stan Sport.

“And he’s waking up at three in the morning answering messages on how to make the Wallabies team better. So there’s no lack of desire for that for that guy to make this team the best it can possibly be. Now it hasn’t worked out that way. So yes, there’s going to be people that come under fire, players first, you know, coaches, coaches staff, the great wider rugby community in Australia.

“So let’s just pull the brakes a bit off. Eddie You know, I hate seeing people booed regardless of who they are, opposition, whatever, because you know, the people are putting themselves out there. That’s what we’re talking about here. Like players, coaches actually putting their nuts on the line to go out there and try and be the best person they could be.”

“So Eddie’s done that. The players have done that. So let’s not like have a crack at the bloke, We’ve got to look at this thing as a helicopter view and you know, I hope that’s the approach taken,” Hooper added.

Social media reaction

Rock bottom for @wallabies I have been predicting this for years after seeing the lack of rugby IQ and skills in grassroots in Australia. Ive been warning “the powers that” be but nobody listens — David Campese (@Davidcampese11) September 24, 2023

Utter, utter humiliation for the Wallabies. — Jason Pine (@pineynz) September 24, 2023

This is carnage. — Tom Decent (@tomdecent) September 24, 2023

Still just over 20 minutes to go, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen a worse Wallabies side. — Brian Ashby (@BrianAshby2) September 24, 2023

Shattered for @wallabies but congrats to my valley friends.. Wales too good on the night.. Hard to believe we will miss out on the final stages 😢



Press conference could be anything with Eddie 👀



Tbh, if anyone was to knock us out, I’m glad it’s the Welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) September 24, 2023

This is Australian Rugby’s darkest day. Every decision, every misstep, every blunder that got us here should be an indictment on those involved. The Eddie Jones gamble has been a disaster. #WALvAUS — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) September 24, 2023

It didn’t have to be like this ! — Bernard Foley 🇦🇺 (@bernardfoley) September 24, 2023

