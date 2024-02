Wales's fly-half Barry John came to be known as "the King". Photo / Getty

Wales's fly-half Barry John came to be known as "the King". Photo / Getty

Iconic Wales and Lions first five Barry John has died aged 79.

The BBC reports John, who played in 25 matches for Wales and five for the British and Irish Lions, died at the University Hospital of Wales.

John starred for the Lions against the 1971 All Blacks, when he was given the nickname ‘The King’ by the New Zealand media.

John is the second Welsh 1970s legend who has died in 2024 following the passing of fullback JPR Williams.