Football Ferns 0

Iceland 1

One step forward, two steps back for the Football Ferns.

After the jubilation of their superb breakthrough victory over Korea last November, the first match of the She Believes Cup tournament was a jolt back to earth.

Iceland prevailed 1-0 – thanks to a goal inside the first minute – but that scoreline didn't reflect their dominance.

The European side could have easily had a couple more goals, while the Ferns barely landed a punch, not managing a decent attempt until the final minute.

This was meant to be a stronger New Zealand team, with some returning veterans, but it didn't feel that way.

In terms of quality and effort, it was a step down.

Iceland are a superior outfit to the Asian team, but the Ferns lacked the endeavour, energy and cohesion they had displayed in November.

Paige Satchell was a clear standout, while Abby Erceg and Ria Percival were impressive and Rebekah Stott had a tidy cameo, but few others will be satisfied with their efforts, while Erin Nayler had a nervy night in goal.

Paige Satchell was one of the few bright spots in a poor loss. Photo / Photosport

There were five changes to the starting XI from November. While some were expected, it was a surprise to see Nayler back, given Victoria Esson's outstanding performance against Korea, and the 74-cap veteran played a part in a chaotic start to the match.

Iceland forced a corner after just 20 seconds, after a shanked New Zealand clearance, before Nayler's ineffectual punch allowed Dagný Brynjarsdóttir to bundle the ball home.

It was a shambles of a goal to concede, with four defenders also complicit, as they were slow to react to the threat posed.

That was the beginning of an awful 15 minutes for the Ferns, who looked frantic and fractured and on another day, Iceland could have scored two or three more.

Meikayla Moore headed off the line, with Nayler again uncertain, while the Europeans worked other several promising positions, only let down by their final shot.

At one point Nayler threw a clearance into the back of her own player, which almost created another opportunity for Iceland and emphasised the pickle they were in.

The Ferns eventually settled but didn't create much of note in the first half, failing to register a single shot (Iceland had eight).

Satchell was a constant bright spark, but the Fern's passing was often inaccurate and their movement laboured with a lack of urgency.

This New Zealand side depend on the prompting of Percival but she was well contained until the second half, while pacey Iceland winger Sveindís Jónsdóttir tormented the fullbacks, particularly Ali Riley.

Football Ferns captain Ali Riley. Photo / Photosport

The Ferns' first effort on goal didn't come until the 47th minute – a long-range speculator from CJ Bott – but they lacked overall incisiveness.

The introduction of Betsy Hassett (for Olivia Chance) and Gabi Rennie (for Hannah Wilkinson) in the 55th minute added some energy and thrust, as Percival became more influential.

Rebekah Stott made an emotional return in the 74th minute, continuing her remarkable comeback after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin's lymphoma a year ago.

Stott looked comfortable in a midfield anchor role, as the Ferns had some promising moments in the closing stages, without the final thrust.

C J Bott forced a save in the final minute, after an Abby Erceg header fell her way in the six-yard box, but that was as close as they came in a tame performance.

Halftime 1-0