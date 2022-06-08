'Very strange': All Whites get first taste of air-conditioned stadium

Matthew Garbett (l) and Tommy Smith (r) of New Zealand All Whites fights for the ball with Andre Carrillo Diaz of Peru (c) during New Zealand All Whites v Peru. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Whites' veteran Tommy Smith admits he was sceptical about the idea of playing and training in air conditioned stadiums, ahead of the current trip to Qatar.

Smith has played in oppressive conditions before – in the Islands, the Middle East and the United States.

But the thought of operating in a chilled, open air arena, while it is more than 40 degrees away from the stadium, seemed too good to be true.

"It's very strange obviously," Smith told the Herald. "You step out of the hotel and it is like 40 plus degrees and you come into the stadium expecting that level of heat and then you hit 19 degrees Celsius. I had never been in an air conditioned stadium before, especially one that's open air, hasn't got a roof on it. It baffled me when I first walked in but it's amazing the technology that has gone into it. We are getting used to it now and those conditions will benefit us a lot more."

The team have recovered well from their exertions against Peru – "we are well rested" and are looking forward to the final stretch, after Thursday's (Friday morning NZT) game against Oman. That match was more about the process than result, as the "performance usually dictates the result."

Smith, who made his debut in 2010, has endured some rocky periods in his relationship with New Zealand Football but is one of the leaders in the current group. The 32-year-old is a strong voice in training and can also be vocal off it, whether rounding up stragglers at the airport or helping to organise luggage logistics. In the twilight of his career, Smith is thriving with the competitiveness within the All Whites.

"The competition for places is that much higher," said Smith. "So when you do come into these camps your levels have to right up there, otherwise you will get left behind and that's brilliant. It can only benefit the All Whites in the long term and it's great to see that progression from when I made my debut to now. There [are] a lot more that have that talent to go on and do very good things in the game."

Chris Wood during the friendly match between Peru and New Zeland, played at the RCDE Stadium, in Barcelona, on 05th June 2022. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

After spending most of his career in the Championship (England's second tier) Smith has dropped down to League two with Colchester. But he remains a valuable member of the squad and a strong aerial presence, while his experience will be vital against Costa Rica, whether as a starter or closer. National camps are also a chance to renew his strong bond with striker Chris Wood, with the pair's friendship going back years.

"We are a bit like a married couple at times," laughed Smith. "We've been rooming for years now and we are very good mates off the pitch so it's great to actually spend time together, because when you are in your club environments things are very busy."

After the Oman game, the All Whites will have four sessions remaining until the Costa Rica clash, with only one likely to be at the match venue (Ahmad Bin Ali stadium) as organisers look to preserve the pristine pitch.

"We are ready to go," said Smith. "We are looking forward to it."