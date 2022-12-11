Vandalism sees New Plymouth’s Christmas Eve horse racing moved

An unknown substance was poured on the ground at New Plymouth Raceway. Photo / RNZ / Robin Martin

An unknown substance was poured on the ground at New Plymouth Raceway. Photo / RNZ / Robin Martin

By RNZ

New Plymouth Raceway fears damage to its horse racing track could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.

The organisation was moving its Christmas Eve horse races to Hāwera after vandals poured an unknown substance onto the ground.

Taranaki Racing chief executive Carey Hobbs said a large portion of the track had been damaged including the home straight.

He said it was now unsafe for racing, and neighbours were being contacted to find out if they had seen anything.

A phantom race day will still go ahead at New Plymouth on Christmas Eve, with spectators watching the races from Hāwera on big screens.

On its website, New Plymouth Raceway said the gates would open at 11.30am, with the first race beginning at 12.27pm.

