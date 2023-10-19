Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

US Grand Prix: Liam Lawson’s F1 report card

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The 21-year-old New Zealander has recently competed in five Formula 1 races for AlphaTauri, Red Bull Racing's sister team, due to an injury suffered by Daniel Ricciardo. Video / NZHerald

Liam Lawson’s time as a Formula 1 race driver is over, for now, with Daniel Ricciardo reclaiming his seat at the AlphaTauri team for this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas (8am, Monday Lawson a five-race audition for a Formula 1 future at AlphaTauri team. So how did those races go?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport