Coming off another incorrect decision, Beauden Parrot has to toss up between hearty Argentinian barbecue or good old Kiwi fish and chips. Video / NZ Herald





Some England rugby fans have seemingly taken the ‘fighting spirit’ of World Cups a touch too literally, as footage shows some alarming scenes.

Video circulating on social media shows a group of fans, some clad in what appears to be Lord Nelson or Napoleon-esque military garb, fighting in the stands - apparently before the match had kicked off.

It’s unclear what caused the brawl, but two groups were seen throwing punches and one was thrown overhead towards fans below.

The Good, The Bad & The Rugby posted a video of the incident on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, “Unsavoury scenes at Stade Velodrome as several England fans are removed for fighting.”

Social media reaction varied from outrage, disgust and disdain to humour- with one X comment stating: “New Pirates of the Caribbean looks s***”.

Another said “The Battle of Twaterloo”.

In a separate incident, The Times is reporting that two Welsh rugby supporters were been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked by England fans after the World Cup quarter-finals in Marseille. Police were called to the Canebière, the busiest street in the Mediterranean port city, to attend to a Welsh fan found lying on the ground with a head injury shortly before midnight on Sunday.

A British man in his mid-30s was later arrested by police and found to be in possession of cocaine after Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Get full coverage of the Rugby World Cup.