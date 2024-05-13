Voyager 2023 media awards
Unlocking the mysteries of CTE: Inside New Zealand’s brain bank

Alex Powell
By
11 mins to read
  • Top scientist Dr Helen Murray recommends introducing high-contact sports at older ages to minimise head-injury risks.
  • The Centre for Brain Research collaborates globally to study Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), aiming for a diagnostic test within a decade.
  • Two New Zealand athletes, including former rugby player Billy Guyton, were diagnosed with CTE this year.
  • New Zealand Rugby acknowledges the need for more research on rugby and CTE.

As she sits down with the Herald to discuss the important work of studying brain injuries, Dr Helen Murray – one of New Zealand’s top neuroscientists – sports a fresh bruise under her right

