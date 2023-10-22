Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

United States GP: Liam Lawson reflects on Formula One ‘whirlwind’ as Daniel Ricciardo returns for AlphaTauri

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
The 21-year-old New Zealander has recently competed in five Formula 1 races for AlphaTauri, Red Bull Racing's sister team, due to an injury suffered by Daniel Ricciardo. Video / NZHerald

Liam Lawson has finally been able to glance in the rearview mirror. The past couple of months have been a whirlwind for the 21-year-old Kiwi, after getting a shock call-up to drive for Dutch Grand Prix on two days’ notice and retaining the job for the four events that followed.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport