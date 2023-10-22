Liam Lawson has finally been able to glance in the rearview mirror. The past couple of months have been a whirlwind for the 21-year-old Kiwi, after getting a shock call-up to drive for AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix on two days’ notice and retaining the job for the four events that followed.

But with Australian Daniel Ricciardo having recovered from a hand injury and returning to his driving duties for the United States Grand Prix in Texas this weekend, Lawson has, for the first time, been able to take a moment to look back on the first impression he left on the pinnacle of the sport.

“It was a crazy experience. To be honest I don’t even know how long it’s been. The last couple of months have just flown by in a complete blur; I can’t believe we’re well into October,” Lawson told the Herald.

“It’s something that consumes your world and that’s why, for me, the last couple of months have gone by so quickly, because it’s just been completely consumed by being in F1.”

The huge increase in attention between attending an event as a reserve driver as opposed to a race driver was one of the first things that became instantly clear to Lawson ahead of his Formula One debut.

Lawson was at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix in his role as the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri reserve driver, a role he has now resumed, so when Ricciardo broke his hand in a crash during a practice session, the Kiwi was ready to go if called upon.

Liam Lawson in action at the Singapore Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

Once the call came, things got hectic.

“The difference is crazy. From walking into the track on Friday as a reserve to walking into the track on Saturday as a driver was crazy,” Lawson recalled.

“Having 20 cameras waiting at the gate to follow you all the way in, you’re doing a lot more interviews, a lot more media, it’s a very different experience. When you try to get ready and prepare for F1, it’s all the other stuff you’re preparing for, so it’s the stuff you don’t prepare for that catches you out.

“It’s something that builds up over the years as you get closer to F1. It’s a massive step up in F1, but I did get used to it by the end. I think in our role, it’s like dealing with the pressure of being in F1 and, especially as a Red Bull driver, that’s the stuff that’s really high pressure.”

While Lawson was only driving in Formula One for five events, he saw the landscape shift as several milestones were struck off, from seats being filled to championships being won.

On an individual level, Lawson earned his first Formula One points with a ninth-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix. It was just his third event as a driver, but his result was - and remains - the best individual finish of any AlphaTauri driver this season.

It was ironic that it came after he had been told he would not be getting a fulltime seat with the team for the 2024 season, which he found out before qualifying for the race - though it wasn’t publicly announced until the following event in Japan that Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda would be retaining their roles for another season.

Lawson will instead focus his full attention on his role as a reserve driver in 2024, and said now that he has had a glimpse into life as a Formula One driver, he’s going to be fighting hard for a fulltime seat in 2025.

There could be plenty of demand, too, with more than 10 seats across the grid at this point unspoken for beyond the 2024 season.

“My whole life has been trying to get to Formula One. I would’ve been very disappointed if I never got there, but now that I’ve raced it’s absolutely the only thing I would be happy with and it’ll be very hard to not get that opportunity again,” Lawson admitted.

“I’ve had a small taste of it now, so I know what it’s like and I’ll be working very hard towards trying to get that opportunity again.”

