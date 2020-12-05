Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Under-21 in 2021: The young sports stars to watch next year

5 minutes to read

Top under-21 athletes to watch in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear
By:

Cheree Kinnear is a sports reporter for NZME

With the new year fast approaching and a (hopefully) full sporting calendar set to go ahead, Cheree Kinnear looks at 10 athletes under the age of 21 to watch out for in 2021.

Alice Robinson

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.