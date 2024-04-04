Fighter Manel Kape hurls abuse at Kiwi Kai Kara-France who was in the audience of the UFC293 press conference supporting his teammate, Israel Adesanya. Video / UFC

After concussion forced Kai Kara-France to withdraw from UFC 293 last year, the UFC flyweight has been slowly building towards a comeback. He speaks with Christopher Reive about how his role with the Warriors NRL team has helped the cause and who he has his sights on for his return.

Kai Kara-France has had time to clear his head.

Last August, the highly-ranked UFC flyweight was forced to pull out of his bout against Manel Kape at UFC 293 due to concussion. It was a blow for September’s card in Sydney, with the clash one of the most anticipated on the card.

A combination of things led to Kara-France having to pull out of the fight, he says.

Between training, sparring, welcoming his second child and probably not getting enough sleep, it was a harsh lesson in the importance of listening to his body.

Concussion isn’t ever something to be taken lightly, but in Kara-France’s line of work it pays to take an extremely cautious approach and make the most of the available resources to ensure that when you do come back, you are doing so without risk.

To get the best understanding of how to go about doing that, the 31-year-old turned to the Warriors, who he works with as a wrestling coach.

“These things, you don’t want to mess around with – especially your head,” Kara-France tells the Herald.

“Seeing what’s being done at the Warriors all the time in that space – these guys are putting their bodies on the line every week, so seeing how they nurse their injuries has been a big eye-opener for me and how they individualise their training around what they need to, so they can still get their work in but not injure the same things.”

Kara-France says the NRL clubs linked him up with their neurologist and concussion specialists, which gave him clarity on the recovery process and the importance of ensuring he didn’t rush back into contact.

“That’s been the main thing - don’t force it. I’m still young, I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so why do I need to force these things when right now is not the time?

“These specialists are there to protect you, save you from yourself pretty much. Everyone’s going to be too tough and say ‘I’m fine’ but it’s about learning when to go and learning when to pull back. That’s been a big lesson as well.”

It’s a lesson he has taken onboard. Kara-France was cleared to get back to contact training around Christmas, but has been slow and methodical as he works his way back to full fighting fitness.

It was an unfamiliar position for the UFC’s No. 4-ranked flyweight to find himself in.

Throughout his career, Kara-France has been active, and for the most part, injury-free.

Going from taking a month off after a fight to having to take a seat for the best part of the past six months has been a shock to the system, he says.

“It’s a big commitment to stay disciplined and just listen to the advice. It’s there for a reason.

“Fighters want to just jump in and get back to it, but years and years of doing whatever, I’m lucky enough to not have had too many big injuries in my career.

“Having this one set me back a little bit, so I want to make sure that when I do step in there I don’t have any doubt and I know I’ve done the right thing.

“I’m still young, I’ve got a few more years left in me. Another title run, defend the title then finish on top, that’s how I see it. The best way to do that is to look after yourself and your health.”

During his layoff, there have been some mental struggles as the odd question about his future in the sport reared its head. It was never that he was considering retirement, but he admits there have been some frustrations on the road to his return.

Kai Kara-France knocked former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt out in the first round when they fought in late 2021. Photo / Jeff Bottari, Zuffa LLC

“As a human being, you get frustrated and you start questioning things,” he says.

“I want to go out and prove it. I want to show the boys down at the Warriors that I’m not just talking about it, I’m going to go out and prove what I’m teaching these boys about being resilient, about not giving up, not quitting on yourself and staying in the fight.

“There are things I’ve still got to do in my career and I’m excited to just get back to it.”

Though he has only been out for six months, Kara-France has had to watch as his division drastically changed around him; a new champion in Alexandre Pantoja, plenty of movement in the rankings, and the emergence of a new title contender in Steve Erceg - who gets the next title shot despite being ranked No 10 in the division.

Erceg recently fought on the same card as No 7-ranked Muhammad Mokaev. Both men won their fights, but Erceg did so in emphatic fashion while Mokaev won a decision.

It’s indicative of what the UFC wants from its fighters, Kara-France says.

“[Mokaev] didn’t look that impressive in his last fight against [Alex] Perez. He did a lot of stalling, and I think the UFC don’t want to reward those kinds of performances for title shots. Even though he’s undefeated and 6-0 in the UFC, that doesn’t get you those big fights.

“I’m in the position where I am because I go for it. I don’t shy away from taking risks and trying to get the finishes. Looking at his [Mokaev’s] performance, he’s got a lot of growth to do; it looks like his stand-up isn’t as good as he thinks it is. Doing stints in Thailand doesn’t make you a good striker.

Kai Kara-France fought for the interim UFC flyweight championship in 2022. Photo / Josh Hedges, Zuffa LLC

“Hitting pads and all of that can get you so far, but there’s so many things that you have to add into your game to be well-rounded. You can be an elite wrestler, but this is mixed martial arts.”

As he eyes his return to the cage, UFC 305 in Perth in August is the date he currently has his sights set on.

Mokaev and Kape were the matchups he was eyeing as he looked to return to title contention.

Mokaev is currently unmatched, while No. 6-ranked Kape recently pulled out of a fight due to a rib injury.

Depending on Kape’s recovery timeframe, it could ultimately work out should the UFC look to run their proposed fight back on the August date.

“That’s two guys that are on my radar that I want to take out. If I want to prove that I should be fighting for these titles, I’ve got to take out these contenders,” Kara-France says.

“I’m ready and hungry to get back in there. The cup’s full. Sometimes it’s a good thing to have time off and if the fire’s not burning, maybe it’s time to do something else, but if the fire’s still there and you’re itching to go again, you can’t leave on those terms.

“I want to show everyone I deserve to fight for another world title, I want to help the Warriors win a premiership, then we can go into retirement, happy days.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.