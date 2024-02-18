Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Junior Tafa’s actions at UFC 298 this week will go down as the stuff of legend.

Stepping up to save a fight on the blockbuster card in California on a day’s notice after his brother, Justin, was forced to pull out due to a knee injury, Junior became the latest short-notice replacement in UFC history.

Justin was booked to fight the No. 15-ranked heavyweight Marcos Rogerio de Lima on the card and, to step in with less than 24 hours’ notice for just his seventh professional MMA fight, it was an opportunity too good not to take in just his third UFC appearance – and one that earned him a big cheer from the fans as he entered the octagon.

But now both Tafa brothers will be limping onto the plane home, with de Lima earning a second-round stoppage with a leg kick-heavy attack.

The Brazilian came with a clear plan of attack, as he targeted Junior’s lead leg almost from the outset. Each kick was landing hard, and it wasn’t long before the damage began to show.

Junior Tafa fell to a second-round TKO loss against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 298. Photo / Getty Images

Junior’s left leg buckled after being kicked midway through the round, and while he was able to see out the round after de Lima, for some reason, decided to take it to the canvas, things weren’t looking good as Junior hobbled to his corner.

Asked by his team to switch his attack style to southpaw and lead with his right leg instead, it took another couple of kicks from de Lima before he did. But he only stayed there for a moment, missing with an attack of his own and leaving his left leg exposed after a short clinch.

De Lima attacked it again, and eventually, Junior’s leg gave out as he fell to the floor. At that point, the fight was over, but the referee appeared to wait to see how Junior would respond. That didn’t take long, as de Lima attempted a few punches to force the referee to call it.

It remains to be seen exactly how much damage Junior sustained in the bout, and his own fight on March 24 against Karl Roberson could be at risk if he suffered an injury.

He was able to exit the cage and head backstage without support, but was struggling to bear much weight on the affected leg.

