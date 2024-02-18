Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Experience goes a long way in the UFC and Australian featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski plans to use that to his full advantage when he takes on Spaniard Ilia Topuria.

The pair meet at UFC 298 in Anaheim, California today, with Volkanovski chasing a sixth title defence on his return to the 145lbs (65.7kg) division. Eugene Bareman, head coach at Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym, will again be one of the four in his corner.

Volkanovski only trails Brazilian José Aldo (7) in the all-time UFC featherweight title defences.

The New South Wales native last fought in October when he moved up to lightweight and accepted a rematch with Islam Makhachev on 11 days’ notice, a fight he went on to lose in the first round.

Spurred by a full training camp and enjoying his opponent playing the villain in the media, Volkanovski, 35, says the title bout is all about him exuding his experience and teaching the “young cocky kid” a lesson.

“He has to talk a big game, he doesn’t really have much to back it,” the Australian champion told AAP.

“I just need to be that experienced fighter that goes out there and teaches the young cocky kid a lesson.”

Topuria, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, is the No 3-ranked fighter and is undefeated in the division with a 14-0 record.

Alexander Volkanovski puts his UFC featherweight title on the line against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. Photo / UFC

He boasts eight wins via submission, four via knockout and nine first-round finishes.

Volkanovski said he could “make it look easy” by finishing Topuria in the opening round but instead he wants his opponent to experience championship pedigree.

“I want him to feel what championship level looks like and feels like,” said Volkanovski. “I want him to understand that before I take him out.

“I want him to feel it first and then take him out - let him at least have one round and realise that: ‘wow, okay, this is different’, and then put him away.

“I need him to really understand that and then maybe he can be even better fighter and a great champion one day, when I’m gone.”

Volkanovski is the second-longest reigning titleholder in the 145-pound division and last fought at featherweight in July 2023, defeating Yair Rodriguez via TKO.

He has since adopted wisdom from NFL great Tom Brady, following the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s visit to Australia.

Volkanovski said hearing how Brady kept himself motivated in the latter stages of his career had reinvigorated his mindset to stay atop the UFC game.

“Everyone was still raving about how good he was... he knew he could do better and he was holding himself accountable,” Volkanovski said of Brady.

“I can relate because I’m always trying to be better, I always expect better from myself.

“I want to see that 25-year-old [fighter] and I’m not happy if I don’t.

“I make sure I get myself to that sharpness, that fitness, and I hold myself accountable and that’s what keeps me in such great nick and keeps me young.”

Volkanovski boasts a 26-3 career record and seven first-round finishes. Thirteen of his wins have come via knockout and three by submission.

New Zealand-born middleweight Robert Whittaker will take on Paulo Costa in the co-main event. Earlier on the card, after Kiwi heavyweight Justin Tafa was ruled out with a knee injury, his brother Junior Tafa will take his place against Marcos Rogerio de Lima during the preliminary bouts.

How to watch UFC 298 in New Zealand

Prelims (featuring Junior Tafa) will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and free-to-air on Sky Open from 2pm. They can also be streamed via UFC Fight Pass or Sky Sport Now.

Main card (featuring Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker) starts at 4pm and is available via pay-per-view on Sky Arena, Sky Sport Now for $39.95, and UFC Fight Pass for $44.95.

TAB Odds

Alexander Volkanovski $1.75 Ilia Topuria $2.05

Robert Whittaker $1.41 Paulo Costa $2.80

Junior Tafa $2.75 Marcos Rogerio de Lima $1.43

Odds are subject to change

Tale of the tape

Volkanovski | Topuria

Record: 26-3 | 14-0

Height: 168cm | 170cm

Reach: 181.6cm | 175.3cm

Whittaker | Costa

Record: 25-7 | 14-2

Height: 183cm | 185cm

Reach: 186.7cm | 182.9cm

Tafa v de Lima

Record: 5-1 | 21-9 (1 draw)

Height: 191cm | 185cm

Reach: 190.5cm | 190.5cm