Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya on the factor that makes Sean Strickland a dangerous opponent in Sydney

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Photo / Getty Images

Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Photo / Getty Images

By Christopher Reive in Sydney

The man with nothing to lose and everything to gain is a dangerous one.

That was the point made by Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC middleweight title defence against

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport