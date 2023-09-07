Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line against Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Photo / Getty Images

By Christopher Reive in Sydney

The man with nothing to lose and everything to gain is a dangerous one.

That was the point made by Israel Adesanya ahead of his UFC middleweight title defence against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in Sydney on Sunday.

In a contest between just two parties, it seems strange to completely write one side off. However, that has been the case ahead of his weekend’s main event - a nod to the superior skillset of Adesanya.

As you would expect, that isn’t something the champion is taking too much notice of.

“I don’t even think about it. I don’t listen to those voices. I hear people say the odds are this, ‘I’m putting my parlay on you’; bro, f*** your parlay, I put my life on this s***. So yeah, I don’t listen to those voices,” Adesanya said.

“I just want beat people up, make lots of money, beat people up in different styles until I retire and then I’ll look back and be like ‘f***, I was the man.’

“In the meantime, Sean’s next, I focus on him and I don’t take him lightly. I don’t underestimate him, but I don’t overestimate him. He’s a dangerous guy, but I have a habit of making dangerous guys look easy.”

As for Strickland’s side of the equation, Adesanya said being counted out by fans and pundits could be a blessing for Strickland, who hasn’t shied away from the fact he comes into the fight as a rank outsider.

“I think that’s what makes him dangerous - he doesn’t care,” Adesanya said.

“He knows I’m going to beat him so he doesn’t care and he’s going to try and do his best to beat me by any means necessary.”

Adesanya is speaking from experience of being on the other side of a similar equation in his last fight where he knocked out longtime rival Alex Pereira to regain the title he lost to the Brazilian late last year.

Adesanya had lost all three previous encounters against Pereira – twice in kickboxing and once in the UFC. The first was a decision in the kickboxing ring that Adesanya appeared to have done enough to win, but the following two were stoppage losses for the Nigerian-Kiwi fighter.

Heading into the fourth fight between the two back in April, Adesanya felt like he was being counted out by many – he was even being told as such by fans. He embraced that energy, used it as fuel, and knocked Periera out in the second round.

“I’ve been there before,” Adesanya said of Strickland’s position as the underdog.

“Even my last fight...I was just like, OK, everyone’s counted me out. I’m the underdog. Alright, bet. I’m going to use this and I don’t care. I’m going to give everything to this fight.

“That makes you a dangerous man. A man with nothing to lose and everything to gain in a dangerous man.”