UFC 290: One step at a time for Robert Whittaker, but spoiling Israel Adesanya’s plans for Sydney card would be ‘cherry on top’

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Robert Whittaker will look to earn his 13th win in the UFC's middleweight division this weekend at UFC 290. Photo / Getty Images

When Robert Whittaker steps into the octagon at UFC 290, he can kill two birds with one stone.

Whittaker, the UFC’s No 2-ranked middleweight, meets No 5 Dricus du Plessis on Sunday in Las Vegas.

