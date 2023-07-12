Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

UFC 290: Dan Hooker set to undergo surgery after fighting through two broken bones in win over Jalin Turner

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker fought through two broken bones to beat Jalin Turner at UFC 290. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker fought through two broken bones to beat Jalin Turner at UFC 290. Photo / Getty Images

Dan Hooker will go under the knife later this week to repair a broken ulna in his right forearm sustained in his split decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290 last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport