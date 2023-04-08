Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC 287: Israel Adesanya ready for rematch against Alex Pereira

Christopher Reive
By
6 mins to read
Israel Adesanya will fight in his 10th UFC title fight this weekend when he takes on middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Photo / Getty Images

Israel Adesanya will fight in his 10th UFC title fight this weekend when he takes on middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Photo / Getty Images

Israel Adesanya has established a legacy as one of the UFC’s greatest middleweights of all time.

After joining the promotion in 2018, the Nigerian-Kiwi went on a tear – winning 12 of his first 13

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport