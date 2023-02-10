Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC 284: Renewed excitement for Shane Young ahead of UFC return against Blake Bilder

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Shane Young hasn't fought since dropping a unanimous decision against Omar Morales in March 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Shane Young hasn't fought since dropping a unanimous decision against Omar Morales in March 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Shane Young is returning to the UFC octagon with renewed excitement.

It’s been almost two years since the Kiwi featherweight has made the walk to the cage under the bright lights, and even longer since

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport