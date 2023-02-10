Shane Young hasn't fought since dropping a unanimous decision against Omar Morales in March 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Shane Young is returning to the UFC octagon with renewed excitement.

It’s been almost two years since the Kiwi featherweight has made the walk to the cage under the bright lights, and even longer since he had the opportunity to compete in front of a full crowd.

But as he prepared to meet undefeated American Blake Bilder at UFC 284 in Perth on Sunday, Young said this time around felt like something he hadn’t experienced since his early years in the sport.

“I feel focused, I feel excited; I haven’t felt this excited for a fight since I was a teenager,” Young said.

The 29-year-old will welcome Bilder (7-0-1) to the UFC when the two meet in Perth, with Young (13-6; 2-3 UFC) looking to end a tumultuous chapter of his career.

Young’s story with the promotion has been an interesting one thus far. After he made his debut on extremely short notice against now featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Young put together back-to-back wins but had his momentum stopped by injury.

After more than a year on the sidelines, he returned in late 2020. His initial opponent was forced to withdraw about a week out from the bout, the replacement fighter missed weight and ultimately knocked Young out in the first round. He was back in March 2021, and members of the team he was travelling with caught Covid-19. There was some concern he was not going to be able to fight, but despite the disruption, Young was cleared and ultimately lost a unanimous decision.

“I feel that everything happens in cycles of seven,” Young said ahead of the bout. “For the first seven years of my career, I was undefeated. The last seven years have been the most tumultuous in my career, and I feel that the next seven years are going to be the big payoff. That’s why my body feels excited; my spirit knows what’s about to happen.”

While he has been sidelined for an extended period, Young makes his return in great shape as he has been putting in work with strength and conditioning coach Steve Pipe; something he said has made a significant difference.

The card will be headlined as one of the biggest fights in UFC history as Volkanovski – the promotion’s No. 1 pound-for-pound athlete – looks to add the lightweight title to his collection against Islam Makhachev. It will be the first time that the top two pound-for-pound ranked fighters have squared off with a belt on the line.

Young said getting to fight on the undercard of the man he fought in his own UFC debut, as well as being able to make his return in Perth in front of a close-to-home crowd were all “good omens” and he hoped to return with a bang.

“I respect (Blake Bilder) as a martial artist and an athlete, but I know what I bring to the table and I’m going to work my game plan and look for a dominant finish.”

Fellow Kiwi Justin Tafa will make his return from injury in a heavyweight bout against Parker Porter, while Young’s teammate from Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym Tyson Pedro will also be in action.