Justin Tafa claimed a first-round win over Parker Porter at UFC 284. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi UFC fighter Justin Tafa got his redemption.

The last time the Australian-trained heavyweight fought Down Under, he was stopped in emphatic fashion. Coming into his bout against Parker Porter at UFC 284 in Perth this weekend, he was determined to flip the script.

He needed a little more than a minute to do exactly that.

Tafa claimed his third UFC win in Perth on Sunday with a first-round knockout of Porter, catching the American with a left hook as Porter charged in to close the distance between the two. One shot was all Tafa needed, with the Kiwi walking off in a similar fashion to that which his mentor Mark Hunt made famous.

It was a moment to savour for Tafa, who was sidelined for more than a year after having surgery on his hip - fixing an issue that had been plaguing him for some time.

The win improved his career record to 6-3 with all six of his wins coming by stoppage.

While Tafa made a triumphant return, fellow Kiwi fighter Shane Young was unsuccessful in his own return to the octagon after a near two-year layoff, dropping a unanimous decision against Blake Bilder.

It was a competitive bout between the 29-year-old and his American opponent, with neither having a moment of great dominance but both having success in the striking exchanges after Bilder took the early momentum with his grappling.

The opening minutes of the fight saw the fighters try to get a read on one another. Bilder was in constant movement as he looked to find an opportunity to counter the forward attack of Young, however with Young not committing to combinations early, he was able to land odd shots without giving Bilder an opening.

Shane Young (right) lost a unanimous decision against Blake Bilder. Photo / Getty Images

Instead, Bilder took the fight to the canvas and in doing so stole the round.

The second round was better for Young. The Kiwi was finding plenty of success with his striking and trying to throw more combinations. However, he was unable to cut the cage off which allowed Bilder to continue his constant movement around the cage, making it harder for Young to set himself and throw good power shots.

He did, however, prevent Bilder’s attempts to take the fight to the mat again, and it looked as though the third round would decide the fight.

Both athletes came out of their corners with the same mindset, as they picked up their output in the hopes of edging away from the other. It was Bilder who was able to do so, landing the cleaner, heavier shots on Young.

Ultimately, however, the third round did not hold as much weight as viewers might have though, with Bilder winning the fight 30-27 on two of the three judges’ scorecards, and 29-28 on the other.

The loss was Young’s third straight with the promotion, seeing his UFC record fall to 2-4.

Young’s Australian teammate who trains out of Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym Tyson Pedro was also on the wrong side of a unanimous decision, losing to Modestas Bukauskas.