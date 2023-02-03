Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC 284: How Mark Hunt helped UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa unlock his potential

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Justin Tafa makes his return to the UFC octagon at UFC 284 in Perth. Photo / Getty

Justin Tafa makes his return to the UFC octagon at UFC 284 in Perth. Photo / Getty

UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa vividly remembers the conversation with Mark Hunt that changed the trajectory of his own sporting journey.

Growing up in Auckland suburb Avondale before travelling to Australia in pursuit of a blooming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport