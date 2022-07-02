Israel Adesanya is out to continue his impressive record as a UFC middleweight fighter. Photo / AP

What's on the line?

UFC 276, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Sunday July 3.

With a 21-1 record and being unbeaten at his natural weight class of middleweight (his sole loss came when he moved up a division), Israel Adesanya has found himself in the conversation of who is the greatest middleweight to have ever fought in the UFC.

He already holds the second-most title defences in UFC middleweight history, but to take away any doubt of his standing in the division's story, Adesanya is chasing the records of Brazilian legend Anderson Silva.

Silva defended the undisputed UFC middleweight title 10 times; a win over Cannonier would be Adesanya's fifth.

The bout headlines UFC 276 which isn't your average UFC card.

It's the pay-per-view which caps off the promotion's International Fight Week festivities – a week in which the UFC organises several events for fans and athletes to celebrate the sport, with a massive fight card to finish it all off.

Who is Jared Cannonier?

Jared Cannonier's journey in the UFC has been a unique one. He debuted at heavyweight in 2015, dropped to light heavyweight soon after, before ultimately dropping again and fighting at middleweight since 2018.

Six fights into his tenure at middleweight, the 38-year-old has a 5-1 record in the division with his only slip-up coming in a unanimous decision loss to former champion Robert Whittaker.

That saw his road to the title delayed slightly, but he gets his chance at Israel Adesanya's throne this weekend at UFC 276 after rebounding with two strong wins.

Any other Kiwi fighters?

Kiwi fighter Brad Riddell. Photo / Photosport

Brad Riddell makes his return following a seven-month absence to take on surging American Jalin Turner.

Riddell (10-2) won his first four UFC bouts before suffering a setback last time out and will be looking to defend his spot in the top 15 against Turner (12-5), who has won four in a row - all by stoppage.

Are there any other "can't miss" fights?

Alexander Volkanovski, who spends part of his camps working with Riddell, Adesanya and their City Kickboxing teammates, is also on the card defending his featherweight championship in a trilogy bout against former champion Max Holloway in the co-main event.

Alexander Volkanovski co-headlines the event with Israel Adesanya. Photo / AP

What are the odds Adesanya does the business?

The TAB has Adesanya as a heavy favourite in the fight:

Israel Adesanya: $1.19

Jared Cannonier: $4.30

Schedule and how to watch

Early prelims

(UFC Fight Pass) - 10am NZT

Prelims

- ft. Brad Riddell (ESPN, Prime, Sky Sport Now, UFC Fight Pass) - 12pm NZT

Main card (pay-per-view)

- ft. Israel Adesanya; Alexander Volkanovski (Sky Arena, Spark Sport, Sky Sport Now, UFC Fight Pass) - 2pm NZT