UFC 269: Kai Kara-France claims spectacular knockout over former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt

Kai Kara-France has spoiled the party.

Under the spotlight of the final UFC pay-per-view of the year, the Kiwi flyweight contender took his opportunity to impress, knocking out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in a little more than three minutes.

Garbrandt was making his debut in the 57kg weight class after spending his entire professional career at 61kg, but the narrative had been set for his move earlier this year when he was given an immediate title shot in the lighter division.

After injury forced him out of the title opportunity, he was booked against No 6-ranked Kara-France and, in the pre-fight promotional packages, Garbrandt laid out his expectations plainly: Kara-France was supposed to be a sacrificial pawn on his way to a title shot.

Instead, the Kiwi showed why he has earned the nickname Don't Blink, decimating Garbrandt in the opening round and sending him to the canvas three times before referee Herb Dean ultimately called off the fight.

Kara-France established control of the cage immediately once the fight had started, fighting from the centre and forcing Garbrandt to to work with minimal room. The initial exchanges were timid - Garbrandt is known for his power and Kara-France clearly respected that reputation.

Kai Kara-France knocked Cody Garbrandt out in the first round. Photo / Getty Images

The American started things in the striking, looking to attack Kara-France's legs, while the Kiwi remained composed and looked for his opportunites to let his hands fly.

He did just that, catching Garbrandt with a 1-2 down the pipe, bringing Garbrandt's hands down with the jab before planting him with a powerful right hand.

Garbrandt scrambled back to his feet and switched into survival mode, however Kara-France caught him against with an overhand right to send him to the floor once more.

Again, Garbrandt was able to get to his feet and even coaxed Kara-France on. The Kiwi remained patient and shook off a takedown by Garbrandt with relative ease, before backing the American up against the cage and letting his hands fly to earn the win.

It is his second straight knockout win in the UFC and now positions him firmly in the conversation for a shot at the flyweight title in early 2022.