Spanish giants Barcelona have been fined 25,000 euros ($45,600) by European football’s governing body Uefa for Nazi salutes and monkey gestures by fans at a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Uefa said the proven charge of “racist behaviour” followed images circulating of misconduct by some fans at Parc des Princes on April 10.

Uefa also deferred a one-game ban on selling tickets to Barcelona fans for an away game in the Champions League next season for a probationary period of one year.

Barcelona also was ordered to compensate PSG for damage to seats by fans and pay additional fines totaling 7,000 euros ($12,600).

Barcelona won 3-2 in Paris in the first leg of the quarterfinals but were eliminated Tuesday after losing 4-1 in the home leg.

World football body Fifa is set to launch a new drive against racism next month at its annual congress meeting, being held in Bangkok, Thailand.