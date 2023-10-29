Tyson Fury beat Francis Ngannou by split decision. Photo / Getty Images

Few would have predicted former UFC champion Francis Ngannou would provide Tyson Fury with this stern a test in the boxing ring, while Joseph Parker made a triumphant return with a quick knockout.

When Joseph Parker met Simon Kean in Saudi Arabia, it was very much a case of getting the job done and getting it done well for the Kiwi heavyweight.

Fighting on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou’s meeting in Riyadh, Parker got his work done with a beautiful uppercut in the third round to catch his Canadian counterpart and end the fight.

Kean came into the fight with a 23-1 record, 22 of those wins by knockout, and looking to prove himself in the heavyweight division against the former world champion. However, Parker proved to be in a different class.

Parker got the better of Kean in the opening rounds, though the Canadian did land a few good shots, before opening up more in the third. Parker appeared to have hurt Kean with an uppercut and followed up with some heavy shots. Surviving that initial flurry, Kean waved Parker on when he got some separation, and the Kiwi responded accordingly, planting Kean with a well-timed right hand just seconds later to end their bout.

It was the second fight in a row that Parker had finished things in the early rounds, after he stopped Faiga Opelu in the first when they met in Melbourne in May. Parker has now strung three wins together this year, after dropping his bout against Joe Joyce late in 2022.

Joseph Parker has won his last three fights. Photo / Photosport

In the main event, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury survived a scare against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to claim a split decision win.

Ngannou, who made his career in mixed martial arts and was making his boxing debut, knocked Fury down in the third round, however Fury recovered and did enough to sway two of the three judges with 96-93 and 95-94 cards in favour of Fury, with one judge scoring it 95-94 for Ngannou.

While Fury’s championship belt was not on the line, it was a bout that counted towards the fighters’ professional records, with Fury improving to 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said. “Francis is a hell of a fighter - stronger, big puncher and a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be.”

“He was very awkward. He wasn’t coming forward. He was standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He’s a good fighter. He’s given me probably one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.”

- With AP



