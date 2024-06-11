Tyson Fury 'is only human', according to one member of the public on social media. Photo / Twitter

Tyson Fury 'is only human', according to one member of the public on social media. Photo / Twitter

Footage has emerged of Tyson Fury, the former world heavyweight boxing champion, being led out of a bar in Morecambe by security staff.

Fury, who lost his undisputed title fight last month with Oleksandr Usyk on a narrow split decision, had earlier also been pictured posing with fans in his hometown while out relaxing.

According to The Sun, Fury had enjoyed “one drink too many” on Friday night and there was also footage of him on his knees and elbows on the pavement outside.

Fans on social media described the security staff as “Britain’s bravest bouncers” but, while clearly unsteady, the 6ft 9in (206cm) Fury appeared to be departing the venue quite willingly.

Other fans praised how friendly the 35-year-old had been to strangers while socialising in Morecambe following his first-ever professional defeat to Usyk. A rematch has been scheduled for December 21.

“I’m sure you’ve all seen the video of Tyson Fury being escorted out of Nowhere [a bar in Morecambe] on FB [facebook], wrote Scott Shearing. “Lots of people with plenty to say. The man is a bloody legend, multi-millionaire and yet he is still just like you or me. Goes to the pub just like you, maybe gets drunk just like you too. I get he is a public figure but he is only human.

“I take my hat off to him as everywhere he goes people ask him for photos when he’s just out like everyone else to relax and unwind he always obliges. Lots of people asked to have their picture taken with him. He took the time to do this. A young girl I know had her picture with him and he gave her £20.

“The man has a heart and feelings. In boxing he is a legend regardless of his last fight however he is proud to live in Morecambe and always mentions us. He has his own demons with mental health and all that goes along with it but let’s show the man some respect for his achievements and love of Morecambe.”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren told Telegraph Sport: “Tyson has been in camp and just come off a very hard fight and it is his first blow out for a year. He went out for a few drinks with friends and did not feel too good.”