Two teens arrested as former Wallabies rugby player Toutai Kefu fights for his life

Toutai Kefu was rushed to hospital following a knife attack. Photo / Marc Robertson/News Corp Australia

A former Wallabies player is clinging to life after a frenzied stabbing attack in Brisbane in the early hours of Monday.

Toutai Kefu, who earned 60 caps for Australia and played in the 1999 World Cup-winning team, is undergoing emergency surgery after three people, all understood to be teenage boys, allegedly broke into his Coorparoo home at 3am (local time).

Police say the three juveniles were armed with knives, a machete and an axe, all of which were used during the attack.

Two of the boys have been arrested and are expected to be charged with burglary and attempted murder offences, while a third remains at large.

The two already in police custody were on bail with curfew conditions.

Police say a "brutal and violent" brawl erupted after the group were caught breaking into the Buena Vista Ave home, resulting in knives being brandished and Kefu being stabbed in the stomach.

Police have set up a crime scene outside the home of former Wallaby player Toutai Kefu. Photo / NCA NewsWire/Tertius Pickard

He was rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with abdominal wounds. His wife, son and daughter were also injured and taken to hospital.

Neighbours rushed to help and held down one of the alleged offenders, who was arrested at the scene.

A second youth was arrested after he presented to hospital with wounds he received during the melee. He is under police guard.

The third offender "fled in a car towards Woolloongabba".

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said Kefu's wife had suffered "very serious lacerations" to her arms.

"An adult male has suffered terrible wounds to his arm and back, and a female adult has cuts on her hand and arm," Superintendent Fleming said.

"This will have a lasting impact on this family due to the trauma.

"There is no information to suggest this was a targeted attack. It's highly likely it is a burglary gone wrong, which understates it."

Two teenagers are in police custody, but another alleged offender is still on the run. Photo / NCA NewsWire

A Queensland Rugby Union spokesperson said the incident was "shocking".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Toutai and his family at this time," the spokesperson said.

"We offer our support to them and the wider Queensland Rugby community who are affected by the incident."

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said thoughts were with Kefu – the head coach of Tonga – and his family.

"It was shocking news to receive this morning. Toutai is a titan of our game – a warrior on the field and off it," Marinos said.

"To the Kefu family – the Australian rugby community is here for you. We also want to extend that support to others affected as well.

"The rugby family is a close-knit one and we always rally around each other when another is in need."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had been briefed by the Police Commissioner on the incident, and extended her thoughts to the family on Monday.

"Our hearts go out to him and his family," she said.

"No one would expect that a home invasion of that violence and nature would happen in their homes."

- NCA NewsWire