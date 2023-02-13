Sophie Devine was "embarrassed" by the White Ferns' performance against South Africa. Photo / Getty

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has immense frustration but not many answers as she attempts to pick through the meagre remains of their Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

The White Ferns fell to 0-2 after a disastrous 65-run drubbing at the hands of hosts South Africa, leaving them needing a miracle to advance to the semifinals.

Devine called the performance “embarrassing” and not up to international standard, but was at a loss when trying to explain what went wrong.

“It’s really hard to lose games of cricket like that, I’d much rather we went down swinging and get bowled out for 12 than not show our true ability and be pumped like that,” Devine said.

“We’ve got the skill to do it. I’ve seen these girls smack me all around the park and I can see them do it in the net, so it’s not through a lack of skill, it’s just the execution of being able to do it on the big stage.

“I don’t know the answer, and that’s where it’s really hard, I wish there was some sort of magic bullet that could fix it all and we could come right within the next couple of hours, but I don’t know the answer and that’s what we’re going to have to figure out as a team because we’re in this for the long haul.”

Devine felt South Africa’s target of 133 was chaseable, and indicated the issue may be more of a mental block than technical flaws.

“We haven’t played to our potential and it’s been upsetting and it’s been embarrassing and disappointing.

“I think it’s what’s happening upstairs, it’s the top two inches. I’m not too sure what’s going on.

“It’s going to be a pretty messy 24 hours.”

Jess Kerr of New Zealand makes her way off after being dismissed against South Africa. Photo / Getty

Devine wasn’t thrilled with the Women’s IPL auction being timed during the World Cup, calling it a distraction and “bizarre”, and suggested New Zealand are falling behind the pace with their domestic competitions not being up to standard.

“If I’m being brutally honest, I’m not sure if it’s preparing us for international cricket and you’re seeing now the WBBL, the Hundred and now the WPL, they’re highly competitive tournaments and they’re preparing players.

“We’ve seen Australia, we’re seeing England [improve] and I’m scared to think what India’s going to be like with the opportunities they give themselves. We’ve done great things in New Zealand with our domestic cricket but I’m not sure it’s at the same standard as those other competitions.

“Everything’s going to be picked apart and rightly so when we get back to New Zealand.”

While there is still a mathematical chance of making the semifinals, Devine isn’t holding out much hope, but promises that won’t change the commitment in their final two group games.

“It’s bloody tough to make it now. I think the way that our run rate’s absolutely out the window is probably a sign of we’re going to have to score about 8000 runs and restrict Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to about 20.

“We’ve put ourselves in this position and we’ve got to be honest with that, but that doesn’t mean those games aren’t valuable to us and that’s what we’ve got to hold ourselves to account with.

“We’ve got to play with real pride and every time we put on the New Zealand shirt, it means a lot to this group.

“The semifinals are a very, very, very small chance of happening, but we’ve still got two really important games against two teams that we’ve seen can foot it with the best.

“It’s harsh and sport is bloody hard. But we have to bounce back.”