Look closely at Tupou Vaa’i’s wrist tape as he runs out in Wellington this weekend and you will note a touching tribute to a woman influential in his rise to the verge of starting All Blacks lock.

Saturday marks four years since Sue Mitchell, the New Plymouth Old Boys’ stalwart and long-serving Taranaki rugby union administrator, died.

Mitchell, Taranaki’s volunteer of the year in 2019, had a profound impact on Vaa’i’s personal and professional development by taking him under her wing, into her family home, when he made the daunting transition from Auckland as a shy teenage prospect some six years ago.

Since Mitchell’s passing in 2020, Vaa’i has carried her name on his wrist into every match.

“She was a lovely lady who helped me out when I moved from Auckland to Taranaki and attended the Old Boys’ club. She helped me sort my flat. Her and husband John used to always invite us over for dinner.

“She was a massive help around the club but sadly she passed away,” Vaa’i said this week as he prepares for his 50th match for the Chiefs against the unbeaten Hurricanes.

“That year I decided I was going to dedicate my rugby season to her. I eventually made the All Blacks that year and I’ve continued the tribute to her since.

“I still stay in touch with their family. They’re really proud of me putting their mum or nana’s name on my wrist. It’s something I hold really close to my heart. May she rest in peace and hopefully she’s looking down with pride at me.

“It makes you really grateful for those kind people in this world who helped a guy from South Auckland chase his dream.”

Tupou Vaa'i has already earned 25 international caps at just 24 years of age. Photo / Photosport

The whirlwind 2020 season, when Vaa’i first donned Sue’s name on his wrist, is an apt point of reflection as he marks a milestone for the Chiefs and takes another step to lock down a starting All Blacks position this year.

That year, Vaa’i was plucked from relative obscurity while labouring with his father, when a raft of injuries hit the Chiefs locking stocks. Six months later, Vaa’i was named in Ian Foster’s maiden squad which sparked emotional scenes with his extended Tongan family.

When he came off the bench against the Wallabies in Wellington, he became the first player born in the 21st century to represent the All Blacks.

Such a stat is a timely reminder of Vaa’i’s rapid accession and future potential.

The 24-year-old is in the infancy of his career - yet he’s already notched 25 tests behind the record-setting Sam Whitelock-Brodie Retallick combination and Scott Barrett, New Zealand’s leading lock.

“I’m trying to get better every year,” Vaa’i said.

“I’ve had so many role models in front of me the last four or five years, the likes of Brodie, Sam, Scooter [Barrett] and a bit of Patty [Tuipulotu] as well. I’ve tried to be a sponge and learn as much as I can.

“I made the All Blacks really young but I’ve tried to take every opportunity and represent the country well.”

Whitelock and Retallick’s post World Cup departures leaves lock as Scott Robertson’s most pressing area to address. Barrett will be leaned on heavily to lead the way – possibly as captain, too.

Tuipulotu, Josh Lord and a breed of emerging locks are in the frame but Vaa’i fully appreciates opportunity knocks to graduate from his apprentice status after starting six tests at lock in the last four years.

“If I said I hadn’t been thinking about it I’d be lying. It has its days when it comes and goes. That stuff will take care of itself at the end of the season.

“I’ll keep learning off Scooter and Patty and watching how they play during the Super season. That’s helping me grow my game.”

Sam Whitelock has been influential in Vaa’i's development. Photo / INPHO / Andrew Fosker

Vaa’i is frequently prominent with ball in hand but his central focus has been coming out of his shell to assume ownership of the often-unseen work, studying and directing the lineout.

“Stepping outside my comfort zone and trying to lead the lineout is a big one. That’s definitely something I had to get used to, especially being a young lock.

“You’re still trying to earn the players’ respect but that comes with doing my homework off the field.

“I was taken under the wing by the senior locks in the All Blacks environment. Now it’s my chance to take a step forward and grow my game around the lineout and take the lead. With the work around the park I’m trying to be involved as much as possible and get my hands on the ball.”

Vaa’i has proven his versatility by switching to blindside with the Chiefs and All Blacks.

He was thrust in to start on the side of the scrum for the opening World Cup loss to France in Paris last year, after Sam Cane’s late injury withdrawal, but it’s not his natural home.

“Playing another position works in your favour when it comes to team selection. I’ve been thrown in the deep end a few times but I’ve had a good support crew and the coaches’ trust but lock is my main focus at the moment.”

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan credits Taranaki head coach and former Chiefs forwards mentor Neil Barnes for overseeing Vaa’i’s development curve before his arrival to lead the team in 2021.

“Neil deserves a lot of credit for that. He recognised his talent and helped nurture him into the lock he is today,” McMillan said.

“It’s easy to forget he’s only 24-years-old, isn’t it? He came into Super Rugby and, certainly, test rugby ahead of his time. He’s always had massive potential.

“Tupou is going from strength-to-strength. He’s probably a little underrated in his contribution to the teams he plays for. He’s important in our environment.

“He’s become a lineout leader, understanding the value of being a real student and the set piece core roles.

“His point of difference is around his athleticism. He’s got great feet for a big man. I’ve seen him whack a few people with that sidestep.

“As his body matures we’re starting to see an increased physical presence which is what’s required so he should be a massive part of NZ rugby’s immediate future.”

Stepping out of the shadow of legendary, iconic figures and attempting to fill the locking void for the All Blacks won’t be easy for anyone. McMillan, though, believes Vaa’i is ready.

“I believe so. He’s had the good fortune of being in there the last couple of years.

“The All Blacks have been patient with him. He would’ve liked to have played more test matches but at 24 he’s got a really good foundation to raise the level of his game.

“He recognises there’s an opportunity there with Brodie and Sam Whitelock having moved on. He’s massively stepped up for us and been really consistent.

“As the season progresses we’ll be looking for him to be more influential in that space. If he does that I know Jase Ryan and the previous All Blacks coaches saw a lot of potential in him. Now it’s up to him to realise that potential.”

Seize that potential and the south Auckland raised, Taranaki adopted talent could blossom into a mainstay of the All Blacks second-row – all the while continuing to make Sue Mitchell’s family proud.

