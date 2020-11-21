Tri Nations rugby: Young fan left in tears after heart-warming gesture by Argentina captain

A young Pumas fan broke down in tears after meeting Argentina captain Pablo Matera last night.

Matera went over to Argentinean supporters following his side's 15-all draw with Australia in Newcastle.

It was Argentina's second-ever draw with Australia and their first since 1987. Last weekend, Matera led the Pumas to their first win over the All Blacks are 29 previous attempts.

Last night's result puts all three teams on six points with Argentina holding a game in hand with fixtures against the All Blacks and Australia remaining.

The young fan was clearly emotional in meeting Matera who then offered his jersey to the boy.