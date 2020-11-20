Tri Nations rugby: The All Blacks facing the axe for Argentina grudge match

Several areas are under serious scrutiny as the All Blacks selectors ponder changes for their final test of the year against the Pumas next week.

Selection consequences were evident in the mass changes the All Blacks made in successive defeats to the Wallabies and Pumas, with Scott Barrett dropped for his costly yellow card in the Brisbane defeat and TJ Perenara a surprise omission from the bench last week.

Other fringe prospects such as Ngani Laumape and Sevu Reece struggled to seize their respective chances at Suncorp Stadium two weeks ago.

While rolling out the same starting team, one considered the All Blacks' first-choice at the time, for a second crack at the Pumas would give those players the chance to make amends, consistency of message could involve similar selection consequences for underwhelming performances.

On that note, as the All Blacks seek major improvements, blindside flanker Shannon Frizell, tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and lock Patrick Tuipulotu may be nervous, with Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Scott Barrett and Nepo Laulala pushing for promotion to the starting team.

Analysis of the first All Blacks' defeat to the Pumas has largely centred on their predictable attack that managed one line break the entire game. All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree admitted on Thursday much of the training drive this week had been on "just how we are going to break that wall down".

Rieko Ioane, Sam Cane and Dane Coles of the All Blacks perform the haka ahead of the 2020 Tri-Nations rugby match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Argentina. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Variety of attack, through the use of short and cross-field kicks, backdoor playmaking options and exploiting the blindside, are likely to be the focus. The All Blacks pack failed to deliver the desired platform while their work at the breakdown lacked urgency which significantly compromised Richie Mo'unga's time and space.

The pack will, therefore, be under the most scrutiny when it comes to potential changes.

Of the tweaks the All Blacks will ponder the loose forward mix may need a revamp with Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu both putting their hands up for starting roles.

In his first test start, in the defeat to the Wallabies, Ioane impressed with multiple powerful carries, strong defence and one lineout steal before being forced to the bench midway through the first half following Ofa Tuungafasi's red card.

Given those cruel circumstances Ioane was incredibly unfortunate to miss a spot in last week's defeat.

Akira Ioane, Rieko Ioane and Sam Cane of the All Blacks perform the haka ahead of the 2020 Tri-Nations match between the Australian Wallabies and the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images.

The Herald understands he is now being seriously considered to start at No 6 in place of Frizell, who could pay for his ill-discipline and several missed front-on tackles against the Pumas.

Sotutu's injection off the bench for the final 30 minutes added immediate impact last week with his speed off the back of the scrum causing problems for the Pumas and creating try-scoring chances for the All Blacks. His performance may put heat on Ardie Savea, who was impressive in the record Sydney victory and Brisbane defeat.

Dominant ball carries were sorely lacking from the All Blacks and this is where the finger is likely to be pointed at Tuipulotu, among others.

While the Blues captain was strong at the lineout and in defence, one of his core duties is regularly punching over the advantage line. Sam Whitelock instead assumed much of these duties and the All Blacks will, therefore, consider recalling Scott Barrett's work-rate with Tuipulotu possibly dropping to the bench.

In his first test start Lomax endured a difficult spell at scrum time and it seems likely Laulala, who returned to the bench last week following the birth of his son, will be promoted to the run-on tighthead role.

Wider out the All Blacks backline was guilty of becoming too narrow and not communicating space.

Jordie Barrett, shifted to the right wing after starting in his preferred fullback role the previous week, was erratic at times with Ian Foster criticising his side's kicking game from the backfield.

Akira Ioane and Rieko Ioane pose during a New Zealand All Blacks portrait session on September 06, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

The challenge for the All Blacks is they do not possess a raft of in-form alternatives on the edge. Reece and Rieko Ioane are down on form, while Will Jordan has been battling concussion symptoms. That situation may grant Barrett a reprieve.

The All Blacks will be conscious of not panicking by making wholesale changes but, equally, areas of their game need swift amendment.

Navigating the two weeks between tests is another tricky factor that will play into selection considerations, with all players likely to benefit from freshening up.

Selection is a powerful tool when it comes to delivering messages and demanding performance. It seems the All Blacks may pull this lever in a calculated manner as they seek to shake off a horror two weeks and finish their year on a much more positive note.