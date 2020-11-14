Tri Nations rugby: Pumas star reveals moment they knew they would beat All Blacks

Argentina's hero Nicolas Sanchez has revealed the moment his side started to feel the belief in upsetting the All Blacks.

The Pumas recorded their first ever win over the All Blacks when they earned a 25-15 victory in Parramatta last night.

Argentina went into the game as heavy underdogs, with a world ranking of 10 and more than 13 months since they last took the field.

In his post-match interview, Pumas first-five Sanchez - who scored all of his side's 25 points - revealed the moment the South Americans realised they could claim an historic win.

"All week we were confident but before the game, when we arrived at the stadium we said 'today is the day'," Sanchez said.

The win would be close to Argentina's proudest rugby moment, Sanchez said.

"In 2007 we finished third [in the World Cup]...but to win against the All Blacks is crazy for us."

Sanchez' 25-point haul is the third most by a player ever against the All Blacks.

All Blacks players react during their 25-15 defeat to Argentina. Photo / Getty

Argentinian coach Mario Ledesma - who played 84 tests for the Pumas - choked on tears as he tried to describe what the win meant.

"We've been through hell," he said, in obvious reference to his team having been hit by Covid-19, and also being starved of rugby.

"After everything that has happened this year…if I told you what it meant I wouldn't be able to talk."

Ledesma said that through the tough year, his players "just kept ticking, making efforts, and staying positive."

"It's unreal, unreal after everything that has happened," Ledesma said. "I'm just so proud of them, it's incredible."