Trent Boult celebrates a wicket. Photo / Photosport

Trent Boult still has a “big desire” to represent New Zealand in ODIs and tests again and remains hopeful of playing at the Cricket World Cup in India this year.

After being released from his New Zealand central contract last year, Boult hoped his international career might continue but he has yet to play again for New Zealand after last year’s T20 World Cup. He said at the time of his contract release he would respect New Zealand’s position on his future.

The Black Caps had to call in two new pace options ahead of February’s first test against England when Kyle Jamieson pulled out of the series after the discovery of a stress fracture in his back. Matt Henry withdrew from the first test at Bay Oval due to the birth of his first child.

Coach Gary Stead called in Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn into the squad instead of going to Boult.

“We have spoken to Trent Boult recently and it has been decided since he gave up his contract that we will give priority to the locally contracted players and we have done that on this occasion,” said Stead at the time.

Speaking to Cricinfo, Boult, who is playing in the Indian Premier League for the Rajasthan Royals, said “you can’t buy experience” and having played big tournaments in the past and his knowledge of Indian conditions should help his chances of a spot at the World Cup.

“I’ve still got that big desire to play for New Zealand,” Boult said. “It is what it is. I’ve made my decision. I’ve been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I’ve still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well. We’ll see how that unfolds. There’s still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment.

“I remember after the 2019 final, I said to Kane [Williamson] that we’ve got to be there again, come 2023 in India. It’s a shame with what’s going on with his knee but he’ll be working as hard as he can to try and get there. It’s such a great tournament… One hundred per cent, I’ve got that desire to be out there.

“We’re a great one-day side. We’ve got some players that have travelled to India and experienced the conditions a lot, and that’s what it comes down to in World Cups. You can’t buy experience, and you can’t replace players that have toured for however many years across these conditions.”

Boult also has his eyes on some looming test series for the Black Caps with next summer set to be a big one.

“There are some big tests coming up next year: Australia and South Africa are due to travel to New Zealand. And test cricket is still my favourite format,” he told Cricinfo.

“I’ve played nearly 80 tests and had some pretty great times in the Black Cap, but they said that, if I chose to move away from that contract, my time in it would be limited. And I’m pretty sure they’ve never had anyone play Test cricket that isn’t contracted - so that probably makes it hard as well.”