Casper Ruud reacts during day 3 of the 2023 Men's ASB Classic. Photosport

World number three Casper Ruud was bitterly disappointed to fall at the first hurdle in the ASB Classic but is adamant that the weather dramas this week – and being forced to play on a makeshift indoor court without fans – won’t put him off returning to Auckland in the future.

Ruud, who was favoured as a strong contender after a remarkable 2022 season, was edged 6-3 3-6 6-7(3) by world No 70 Laslo Djere in the second round contest on Wednesday, with the match finishing after midnight.

It was an eerie atmosphere – and a great shame – as the tournament’s biggest drawcard played on an empty court.

And it was a significant upset, considering the rankings disparity, though the Serbian Djere admitted later that the faster indoor environment suited his power game.

“Of course it’s disappointing,” said Ruud. “I came here and was hoping to win some matches. I have good experiences from Auckland in the past [in that] I like the city and I like coming here. But I’ve lost three tough three setters in a row now (2018, 2020 and 2023) so I need to break that streak in the future.”

“But Laslo served great and the court played blistering fast. In a way, it’s unlucky and a little bit of a shame for the tournament that we have to play these matches indoors.”

“We were all excited to come here and play in front of the fans for the first time in many years and I couldn’t. I wish I could have won and played again, but there is always next year and the year after that.”

Constant misty rain caused havoc on Wednesday, with the second centre court match (featuring Cameron Norrie) taking almost six hours to complete.

Ruud’s match, scheduled for 7pm, eventually got moved indoors around 9:45pm, as there was no respite from the rain.

Overall it probably wasn’t a great experience – especially for a two time grand slam finalist – but Ruud was adamant it hadn’t coloured his view of the tournament.

“I mean, I cannot say for certain just now [if I will come back in 2024] but I know that the weather is typically not like this,” said Ruud. “It’s just unfortunate for the tournament and for the players. You know, we’re excited to come here and prepare for Australian Open because you feel like the conditions are pretty much similar in terms of weather and courts.”

“That hasn’t been the case but it doesn’t make me feel bad about the tournament or anything. I like it. They have a nice setup and they do everything they can for the players. It’s of course a chance and likely that I will try to come back.”

But the 24-year-old admitted it was an unusual experience on the cramped indoor courts, saying he felt like he was almost “in a cage.”

The indoor arena has slightly less space behind the baseline and at times Ruud looked wary of hitting the wall – or a ball kid.

“I’m not going to say that as an excuse for my loss, but it was different and unusual,” said Ruud. “The toughest thing for me when I play on courts that are a bit short in the back, I don’t feel as comfortable returning from the back, which I like to do on the second serve. So I feel a little - almost like I’m in a cage in a way; I don’t feel like I can move freely and hit the shots that I would like with full power because I’m scared of hitting the back fence.”

Ruud admitted it was an adjustment but re-iterated several times that it wasn’t the reason for the defeat and the conditions were the same for both players.

“It’s not like tournament’s fault or anything.”

Ruud started well, serving well and hitting cleanly. He broke Djere in the fourth game – after eschewing earlier opportunities – and was relatively untroubled wrapping up the set.

But the Serbian started to find his serving groove, throwing down some bombs and took advantage of a loose game from Ruud to even the ledger.

The turning point came early in the third set, when Djere fought back from 0-40 to hold.

There were few other opportunities for either player – in a high quality match – and a tiebreak seemed inevitable. That scenario favoured Djere, with his bigger serve, and so it proved.

“I felt in control [but] things can turn around quickly in tennis,” reflected Ruud. “I played a poor game in the second set where he got the break and in the third set, I had my chances in the beginning that I didn’t take.”

Overall Ruud was reasonably philosophical about his performance – “it was a pretty decent battle” – but admitting his break point conversion (just one of seven) was a key factor.

It was tough dealing with the Serbian serve on the quicker indoor courts (he sent down 18 aces, to Ruud’s 10) as Djere served his way out of trouble on numerous occasions.

“My serve was my biggest weapon,” said Djere. “I had many easy points off my first serve and that was key today.”

Ruud agreed. “He just served me off the court and I don’t even get a chance to play for the points. But that’s what you have to expect against great tennis players, that these things can happen.”