Top athletes want NZ sporting system to change

Rowing great Mahé Drysdale is spearheading an employment case that could have major implications for the New Zealand sports system.

Drysdale is leading the newly-formed athlete union - the Athletes Cooperative - which has lodged a case against High Performance Sport New Zealand with the Employment Relations Authority.

The group includes more than 60 rowers and cyclists who want better rights for athletes, improved wellbeing and financial stability.

Their attempt to enter collective bargaining with High Performance Sport NZ failed, and the issue has now been taken higher.

It is understood that athletes want to be considered employees rather than contractors.

HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle said: “Athlete voice and wellbeing continues to be a priority for High Performance Sport New Zealand. However, given the confidential nature of this issue, we won’t comment further to respect the integrity of the process.”

Drysdale said that ever since the 2016 Olympics, he and other athletes had wanted a change in key areas.

“We want a better environment for athletes - we want to be respected, and we want to be a part of designing the system that delivers the results in New Zealand, and unfortunately, at the moment that is not the case.”

“We are told what, how and why we are doing things, and so this is our opportunity to try and negotiate co-designing a system that we’re all happy with.”

Drysdale said the group felt athletes should have a say in how government funding was spent.

High Performance Sport New Zealand formed an Athletes Leaders Network last month to provide a voice for athletes, but Drysdale felt the athletes’ collective voice needed to be independent.

“Our members felt that (the Athletes Leaders Network) is not what they wanted to be represented by so we’re now taking our own route.

“Without independence, you can’t actually achieve what you want because you’re always hamstrung if you’re reliant on funding from the Government.

“If you’re against what they want, you’re always liable for having that funding cut.”

While HPSNZ provided funding to get the Athlete Leaders’ Network operational, it said it would be independent and they would have no say in how it was run.

HPSNZ said it was entirely run and operated by the athletes.

The Employment Relations Authority hearing is scheduled for February.

