Top 32 greyhounds set for New Zealand Cup semis on Wednesday

Opawa Superstar is one of the futures favourites with Tab NZ for the Group 1 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup. Photo / Dave Robbie

Interesting is an apt description for the six heats of the $100,000 2022 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup, which were held last Thursday. Improvement can be expected from the visitors who made their track debuts during those heats.

As expected, the majority of the leading contenders will return for Wednesday’s round of semifinals, with the first two finishers in each semi earning a place in the final on 10 November.

Here’s a look at the semifinal contenders:

Semi 1, Race 1

1 Opawa Conan (Bruce Dann): Being allocated this trap has seen his advancement claims soaring. He caught the eye when he surged home for his three-length heat second to Calculated Risk.

2 Easy Does It (Lisa Cole): He found himself jammed up in midfield traffic during his track debut heat outing. A combination of that track experience plus an improved draw is likely to aid this fella.

3 Majestic Legend (Peter Ferguson): That was a sound track debut heat effort, when he was sighted racing handy to the pace throughout for his 3.5 length third to Opawa Dragon. He brought strong Manukau winning form south with him and he must be considered here.

4 Goldstar Davey (Riley Evans): He pressed on stoutly for his length heat third to Quintessa Bale, after settling back in the field. It’s a good effort to get this far, being a C2 graded chaser. He must make a better start here.

5 Zipping Tracker (Craig Roberts): He pressed on boldly from out of the midfield pack for his distant heat fourth behind Federal Infrared. He has won both of his previous races from Box 5.

6 Talbingo Bale (Craig Roberts): He owns imposing 520m track stats around here, having posted 11 sub-30-second 520m times. He would have derived a lot of benefit from his heat outing, when he returned from an eight-week spell. Must be respected.

7 Opawa Superstar (Dave & Jean Fahey): He simply out-grinded his heat rivals, when after sitting parked outside the pacemaker, he extended stylishly to secure his bold 30.19 heat win. That was an impressive effort and similar can be expected again in this semi.

8 Speedy Sue (Brett Connor): She was sighted racing handy to the pace, however she didn’t kick on from that possie during the run home. She must place herself straight onto the early pace here.

9 Goldstar Gigi (Riley Evans): She made a moderate start, which saw her being held up in traffic. That led to a degree of jostling on the final turn, and she never saw clear racing air afterwards.

10 Goldstar Rita (Riley Evans): She wasn’t able clear first turn traffic, which saw her being held in the midfield pack thereafter. Take a close look at her when this girl returns to racing back in C2.

Semi 2, Race 2

1 Uri Bale (Craig Roberts): He made a moderate start from this trap in his heat, resulting in racing in the midfield pack throughout. He downgraded back to C3 after that. He must jump straight onto the pace here.

2 Mrs. Chinn (Dave & Jean Fahey): She chased gamely after the freewheeling Calculated Risk, then plugged away for her 5.25 length heat third. She owns early pace, which is an asset she must use here.

3 Chase Me Down (Peter Ferguson): He was solid during his track debut outing, when after contesting the pace, he kicked on stoutly for his half-length second to Quintessa Bale. He would have gained benefit from that outing.

4 Carlos Jewel (Craig Roberts): He settled just in behind the pace, then improved on the home turn to gamely chase home Opawa Dragon, getting to within 1.25 lengths of her. He’s capable getting himself into a handy early possie.

5 Opawa Barrel (Dave & Jean Fahey): He peaked late on his run, after having done some early work to get himself into a handy position off Box 8. His prior 30.05 C3/4 520m win contained merit.

6 Calculated Risk (Ashley Bradshaw): As soon as he broke away with the lead, he was never going to be caught. The $17 prospect used his known strength to dictate the pace to his heat rivals, completing his task in 30.42.

7 Kaw Liga (Gary & Sandra Fredrickson): This visitor was bold when he gamely chased after the pacemakers all the way, maintaining a solid gallop for his 4.25 length heat third to Opawa Superstar. He has now placed in both of his Addington 520m races.

8 Mustang Charlie (Lisa Cole): He surprisingly peaked late on his gallop. He isn’t the quickest into stride; however, he owns potent second phase acceleration. He has compiled tidy looking stats from this trap.

Semi 3, Race 6

1 Bahati Bale (Craig Roberts): He came away nicely from this trap in his heat, although he wasn’t able to match the early pace when in the midfield going into the first turn. He then plugged away during the run home.

2 Mr Holyfield (Lisa Cole): He made a moderate start, which left him to chase the pace-setters for the balance of the trip when winding up four-lengths astern of Opawa Dragon. He should take improvement from his track debut assignment.

3 Opawa Warrior (Dave & Jean Fahey): He didn’t use his known early pace, leaving him to chase after the free-wheeling pacemakers. He did finish solidly, improving his field position during the run home to wind up seven lengths behind Federal Infrared.

4 Zipping Chassis (Craig Roberts): He got caught up in some first-turn jostling, after making a moderate start. He stays in this series by being one of the fastest sixth place finishers. He faces an abundance of early pace in this semi.

5 Georgia’s Girl (Lisa & Tracey Craik): She was solid in the manner she chased after Federal Infrared and she was cut out of second by half a length over the concluding stages. She is likely to have taken confidence out of her track debut outing.

6 Federal Infrared (Lisa Cole): She emphatically disposed of her heat rivals by displaying sheer early pace. The star act was never going to be headed, setting up sharp sectionals which contributed to her smart heat best 30.16 clock.

7 Naya Bale (Craig Roberts): He found himself jammed up in midfield traffic when going into the first turn and he never recovered afterwards. He must jump smartly, as there’s a fair bit of early pace drawn inside him here.

8 Epic Cruze (Janine McCook): He controlled the pace throughout, when maintaining his solid gallop to claim his bold 30.38 heat win. He has no option but to break away quickly from out here to cross the known early pace drawn inside him.

2022 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup – Semi 4, Race 7

1 Diamond Warrior (Malcolm Grant): He settled in the midfield pack, then he pressed on late for his eight-length heat fourth to Opawa Superstar. He hasn’t been picking the start lately – he must do so here and hold the rail going into the first turn.

2 Hometown Hero (Lisa Cole): He struck traffic problems going into the first turn, when on track debut. He kicked on solidly during the run home, winding up 3.25 lengths behind Quintessa Bale. Expect natural improvement from him here.

3 Zipping Ontario (Craig Roberts): He found himself jammed up in the heat midfield pack throughout when making his NZ debut. This winner of A$100,000 will strip a much better greyhound in this event.

4 Charlotte Lu (Tony Hart): She refused to flinch for the greater part of the journey when pressured by Opawa Superstar, eventually yielding late to him by 1.5 lengths. Expect another bold effort from the current NZ Oaks title holder.

5 Opawa Dragon (Dave & Jean Fahey): She threw down the gauntlet to her heat rivals, when undertaking the pace-making duties in her heat. Using that healthy tactic saw her being able to prevail in 30.28. She can and must ping away smartly again from this tricky trap.

6 Oberon Bale (Craig Roberts): He finished resolutely from out of the midfield pack to claim his four-length heat third to Epic Cruze. His draw potentially makes his task here a touch tougher.

7 Goldstar Carlito (Riley Evans): He got caught up in a degree of jostling when racing around the first turn which left him being contained in the midfield afterwards, booking his place here by being one of the quickest sixth placegetters.

8 Quintessa Bale (Craig Roberts): Securing a rails racing passage assisted her to out-finish her heat rivals, when delivering her 30.74 heat win. She must quickly push her way forward from trap rise as it’s hard to see how she can take a rails passage during the early rush here.

