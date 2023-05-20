Top 20: Ryan Fox in with a shot of best major finish at PGA Championship

Ryan Fox, of New Zealand, watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Ryan Fox remains well adrift from the leaders but can record his best finish in one of golf’s four majors, going into the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

Fox finished one over par for his third round in damp conditions at Oak Hill in New York.

That left him at two over for the tournament, and still inside the top 20 when he walked off the course.

In 15 previous majors, the 36-year-old Aucklander’s best finish was a tie for 16th at the British Open four years ago.

