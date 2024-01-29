Tony Brown worked with Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Former All Blacks number 10 and Highlanders coach Tony Brown is reportedly set to be named a member of the coaching staff for the Springboks, according to South African media.

South African publication Rapport reports Brown will be named the new attack coach under Rassie Erasmus later this week.

Erasmus is in the process of forming a new coaching staff after returning as head coach in the wake of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup final win over the All Blacks.

Brown most recently worked as an assistant under Jamie Joseph with Japan at the Rugby World Cup, where the side failed to get out of pool play. Previously he was head coach at the Highlanders in 2021 and 2022.

Eddie Jones was last year named as Joseph’s replacement at Japan after the Kiwi was named as the new Head of Rugby at the Highlanders.







