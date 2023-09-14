All Blacks coach Ian Foster reveals plenty of changes to the squad ahead of the match against Namibia, including 'quiet assassin' Cameron Roigard and Damian McKenzie. Video / NZ Herald

Tonga dropped their captain and most experienced player — Sonatane Takulua — for their Rugby World Cup opening match against top-ranked Ireland on Sunday NZT.

Takulua was in the reserves for the first time since July 2015, making way for Augustine Pulu, one of four former New Zealand players in the starting lineup.

Takulua became the first Tonga player to 50 caps in July and has more minutes than any of his teammates this year.

Pulu, who won two All Blacks caps in 2014, will renew his partnership with flyhalf William Havili from the 2022 tour to Romania.

The captaincy went to former New Zealand Under-20s tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna on Thursday. He makes up a huge front row with loosehead Siegfried Fisi’ihoi and hooker Paula Ngauamo. Between them, they weigh 387 kilograms.

Tonga’s starting lineup has only four changes from the side which lost to Samoa 34-9 in Apia in August to end the Pacific Nations Cup winless.

Ngauamo replaced Siua Maile, Scarlets lock Sam Lousi was in for Steve Mafi, Pulu was promoted, and Treviso-bound Malakai Fekitoa replaced another former All Black at center, George Moala. Moala was suspended for a tip tackle, and will miss Tonga’s three hardest pool games against Ireland, Scotland and South Africa.

Ireland plumped for the old firm of Conor Murray and captain Jonathan Sexton as its halves in a 69th test together.

Murray was among only four changes — plus two positional — to the starting side which beat Romania 82-8 last Saturday in Bordeaux.

Sexton starred against Romania with an impressive first game in six months. He scored two tries and kicked seven of eight between the posts. He’s forged a strong partnership with Leinster clubmate Jamison Gibson-Park at international level but the latter has been rested and Murray given a start after coming off the bench last weekend.

Flanker Josh van der Flier, the world player of 2022, was in on the openside, bumping Peter O’Mahony to the blindside and Tadhg Beirne into the second row. Lock Joe McCarthy was out.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher has swapped in and Rob Herring has dropped in the reserves.

Mack Hansen was on the wing in place of Keith Earls.

Brought into the reserves were props Dave Kilcoyne and Finlay Bealham, lock Ryan Baird, scrumhalf Craig Casey, flyhalf Ross Byrne, and midfielder Robbie Henshaw.

“We had a similar test against Samoa (warmup won 17-13) three weeks ago,” Hansen said. “We know what they can do so we’re excited. That game taught us a few lessons so we’ve got to take the learnings into this one. As you can see from the team we’ve put out, we’re not taking them lightly.”

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Tonga: Charles Piutau, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Solomone Kata, William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Vaea Vifita, Sione Talitui, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Leva Fifita, Sam Lousi, Ben Tameifuna (captain), Paula Ngauamo, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi. Reserves: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Semisi Paea, Solomone Funaki, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Fine Inisi.

