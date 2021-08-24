Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Live updates day one

Athletes from Japan react as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo / AP

Athletes from Japan react as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo / AP

Live updates of all the action from the opening day at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Kiwis in action today

12pm - Para-swimming - Jesse Reynolds - Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 heats

1pm - Para cycling-track - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying

1.56pm - Para cycling-track - Anna Taylor - Women's C4 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying

2.17pm - Para cycling-track - Nicole Murray - Women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit qualifying

2.30pm - Wheelchair rugby - Wheel Blacks - Pool Phase Group B v USA

10am: The Games are open

The Paralympics began last night in the same empty National Stadium — during the same pandemic — as the opening and closing ceremonies of the recently completed Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito got it all started again, this time under the theme "We Have Wings." Among the few on hand were Douglas Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons and International Olympic President Thomas Bach.

The New Zealand team did not attend for safety reasons with Sophie Pascoe and William Stedman named as Hāpai Kara instead of flagbearers.

It was a circus-like opening with acrobats, clowns, vibrant music and fireworks atop the stadium to mark the start of the long parade of athletes.

Tokyo and Paralympic organisers are under pressure from soaring new infections in the capital. About 40% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated. But daily new cases in Tokyo have increased four to five times since the Olympics opened on July 23. Tokyo is under a state of emergency until Sept. 12, with the Paralympics ending Sept. 5.

Organisers on Tuesday also announced the first positive test for an athlete living in the Paralympic Village. They gave no name or details and said the athlete had been isolated.