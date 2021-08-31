Tokyo Paralympics 2020 live: Stedman goes for gold in 400m final; Sophie Pascoe into another final

The Christchurch para athlete claimed a silver medal in the men’s long jump T36 with a final distance of 5.64m. Video / TVNZ

All the action from day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Kiwis in action

Para cycling-road - Anna Taylor - Women's C4 Time Trial - DNF

Para cycling-road - Nicole Murray - Women's C5 Time Trial - finished 6th

Para cycling-road - Sarah Ellington - Women's C1-3 Time Trial - finished 10th

Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 200m - T64 Round 1 heats - into final

1.16pm - Para cycling-road - Rory Mead - Men's H2 Time Trial - finished 5th

1.36pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m freestyle S9 heats - into final

2.20pm - Para athletics - William Stedman - Men's 400m - T36 final

6.23pm - Para cycling-road - Stephen Hills - Men's T1-2 Time Trial

6.37pm - Para cycling-road - Eltje Malzbender - Women's T1-2 Time Trial

10.14pm - Para swimming - Sophie Pascoe - Women's 100m Freestyle- S9 final

10.52pm - Para athletics - Anna Steven - Women's 200m - T64 final

1.58pm: Mead falls short of medal

In road cycling, Rory Mead was well short of medal contention in the men's H2 time trial.

He finished in 5th with a time of 36:53.78.

1.50pm: Pascoe into another final

Sophie Pascoe. Photo / Getty

Sophie Pascoe, still chasing her first gold of these Games, is safely through to tonight's final of the 100m freestyle (S9), an event where she excels.

Commentators have noted she has not been at her best in Tokyo, and she qualified third fastest slightly behind Mariana Ribeiro of Brazil and Brit Toni Shaw, who both raced in the first heat.

World record holder Pascoe pipped Australian Ellie Cole in her heat. Tonight's final is at 10.14pm.

1.15pm: Steven into 200m final

Anna Steven ran a personal best 28.6s in the T64 200m heats to make it into tonight's final.

The Kiwi is the slowest qualifier in the final, to be run at 10.52pm.

12.30pm: Kiwi cyclists miss out on medals

Legendary British Paralympian Sarah Storey starred yet again, as New Zealand failed to win a medal in the early road cycling action today.

Kiwis Anna Taylor (C4), Nicole Murray (C5) and Sarah Ellington (C1-3) were well short of medal contention in the time trials at Fuji International Speedway.

Nicole Murray of New Zealand in action. Photo / Getty

In the C5 race, the 43-year-old Storey powered to an easy victory, claiming her 11th Paralympics cycling gold medal.

That took her gold medal tally across swimming and cycling to 16, equalling the British record set by swimmer Mike Kenny.

Taylor ended with a DNF in the C4, Murray finished 6th in the C5 (5mins 36sec behind Storey), and Ellington (C1-3) claimed 10th place out of 15 riders.

ICYMI: Two medals for NZ last night

After nine golds and seven silvers, Sophie Pascoe claimed her first Paralympic bronze medal - and she initially wasn't happy with the result.

The New Zealand swimmer finished third in the S9 100m backstroke final in Toyko, for her 17th Paralympic medal and second in Tokyo, after a silver in the SB8 100m breaststroke.

Pascoe led the field at the turn after a blistering start to the race which saw her swim the opening 50m in 33 seconds. However, she was chased down by US swimmer Hannah Aspden, as well as Spain's Nuria Soto.

After the race she said she was disappointed with the result, but appeared more happy with her bronze during the medal ceremony.

On the track, William Stedman sprung from out of nowhere to claim silver for New Zealand in the men's T36 long jump.

Sitting in fifth place, well outside the distance required for a medal and with one jump left to go in the final, Stedman pulled a season's best jump of 5.64m to surge into second place on the rankings and claim his third Paralympic medal.

After winning two bronze medals as a 16-year-old in Rio de Janiero in 2016, Stedman was marked as a rising star of the Kiwi camp.

However, those two medals came in the 200m and 400m running events and long jump was his weakest finish, a jump of 5.35m leaving him in fifth place.

Last night Stedman showed just how far he has progressed in the jumping discipline and showed extreme composure to produce a medal-winning final jump.

Both Pascoe and Stedman compete again today.