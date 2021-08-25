Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Armless table tennis player wows at Paralympics

Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt plays against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / AP

Viewers worldwide have been stunned by the inspirational performances on the opening day of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Egypt's Ibrahim Hamadtou, who lost his arms in an accident aged 10, is competing in the men's Class 6 table tennis tournament.

Hamadtou plays with the paddle in his mouth and serves the table tennis ball with this foot.

He was defeated 3-0 but said after the game: "I'm sad about the loss, but I hope to win the next match."

Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt flicks the ball with his toes to serves against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Photo / AP

This is incredible. 48 year old Egyptian Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou who lost his arms in a train accident aged 10 in Tokyo today. Could have played football but took up table tennis “as a challenge.” How inspiring is this? (via @Ch4Paralympics) pic.twitter.com/ONB59KwgVD — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 25, 2021

Totally incredible and unbelievable brilliance 💪👍✊ — David C-J 💙 (@coetzeejohnston) August 25, 2021

Wow just wow.... 😳.., then wow some more! 👏👏👏🏓 — Ian Rowlands (@ian_toddy) August 25, 2021

Viewers were also stunned by swimmers with limb deficiencies who need to clutch to a towel in their mouths after their event.

Me: oh, I can’t get sucked into a week of wall to wall #Paralympics TV. I have work to do.



2mins later: there’s a Brazilian without any arms in the backstroke who pushes off by clutching a towel in his mouth. This is INCREDIBLE. (He got a silver!) pic.twitter.com/dUKBLsRbN8 — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) August 25, 2021

The New Zealand contingent made a rocky start to their campaign in Tokyo today, with athletes taking centre stage in the pool, at the velodrome and on the wheelchair rugby court.

Kiwi cyclist Nicole Murray led the way with her performance in the women's 3000m individual pursuit (C5), qualifying for the bronze medal race with the fourth-fastest time.

Sophie Pascoe will begin her fourth Paralympic Games campaign today when she hits the pool for the second heat of the women's 100m breaststroke (SB8).