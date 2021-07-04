Tokyo Olympics: Valerie Adams wins Diamond League event ahead of fifth Olympics

Valerie Adams has received a massive boost ahead of the Tokyo Olympics winning the shotput at the Diamond League meet in Stockholm.
In her first meet in the series in three years, the 36-year-old who is ranked 15th in the world, beat seven rivals who are ranked ahead of her with a best throw of 19.26 metres.
Adams threw 25 centimetres further than her closest rival in European indoor champion Auriol Dongmo of Portugal who finished second.
The two-time Olympic champion will compete at her fifth Olympics in Tokyo.